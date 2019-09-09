As Lkq (LKQ) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Mawer Investment Management LTD Has Cut Position by $4.32 Million; Keating Investment Counselors Has Raised Its Stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) as Share Value Rose

Mawer Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 18.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd sold 154,266 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 676,200 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.19M, down from 830,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $27.4. About 1.47 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Keating Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 37.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keating Investment Counselors Inc bought 51,975 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 189,710 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59 million, up from 137,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.75. About 10.10M shares traded or 165.02% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone nears €18bn game-changing Liberty Global deal; 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Is Said to Offer Bonds to Finance Liberty Global Deal; 05/04/2018 – Liberty Global again seeks EU okay for Ziggo buy after court veto; 19/04/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO 2017 TOTAL COMP. $17.1M VS $40.1M IN 2016; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC SEES REBASED OCF GROWTH ABOUT 5% IN FY; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 10/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Vodafone at ‘BBB+’/Stable on Announced Liberty Global Transaction; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY WILL BE A DISTRIBUTOR RATHER THAN CONTENT ORIGINATOR, WILL WORK WITH CONTENT PROVIDERS LIKE SKY AND EVEN NETFLIX

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Seth Klarman’s Small Biotech Holdings – GuruFocus.com” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wendell David Assoc owns 13,500 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated has 7.59M shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Orrstown Finance Services stated it has 0.1% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Stifel stated it has 134,225 shares. Cap Financial Advisers Llc stated it has 0.06% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.09% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Frontier Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 2.51 million shares. 11.33 million were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability. Comerica National Bank & Trust has 0.02% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 70,401 shares. Thompson Invest Management holds 1.16% or 213,310 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.11% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Trust Advsr Lp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 650,140 shares. Professional Advisory Services Incorporated invested in 342,963 shares. Fishman Jay A Limited Mi holds 0% or 144,650 shares.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Buying LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Green shoots for Chinese auto? – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About LKQ Corporation’s (NASDAQ:LKQ) Growth? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is There Now An Opportunity In LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation Completes Divestiture of AeroVision International – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Mawer Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $20.93B and $14.04 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in S&P Global Inc by 52,171 shares to 1.99M shares, valued at $418.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allegion Plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 69,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Telus Corp (NYSE:TU).