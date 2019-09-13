As Lkq (LKQ) Market Valuation Declined, Goldman Sachs Group Has Increased by $216.16 Million Its Holding; Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Holding Held by Black Creek Investment Management Inc

Black Creek Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Black Creek Investment Management Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 285,000 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.08M, up from 235,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 119,488 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Investor Day Rescheduled for April 12, 2018 in New York, NY; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 407.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 8.31 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 10.36 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $275.57 million, up from 2.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 1.98 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Net $153M; 09/05/2018 – LKQ at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 24/04/2018 – LKQ Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – LKQ Corporation Finalizes Acquisition Of STAHLGRUBER GmbH; 19/03/2018 – LKQ Says to Use Net Proceeds From Offering to Fund Part of Pending Stahlgruber Acquisition, for General Corporate Purposes and to Pay Related Fees and Expenses; 19/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES LKQ’S EURO NOTES Ba2, DOWNGRADES CFR TO Ba2,; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO LKQ STOCKHOLDERS $2.20 TO $2.30; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS $625 MLN TO $675 MLN

Black Creek Investment Management Inc, which manages about $2.97B and $3.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Varex Imaging Corp by 61,500 shares to 1.50 million shares, valued at $45.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Banco Santander Mexico S A by 7.13 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32.27 million shares, and cut its stake in Hain Celestial Group Inc (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Goldman Sachs Group Inc, which manages about $347.49 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Och Ziff Cptl Mangemnt Grp I by 41,676 shares to 40,747 shares, valued at $936,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Applied Optoelectronics Inc (NASDAQ:AAOI) by 111,788 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,385 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rice Hall James Limited Com has invested 0.41% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 102 shares. 58,886 are owned by Fjarde Ap. Panagora Asset Inc invested in 0% or 15,469 shares. Rampart Invest Mngmt Co Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Guinness Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 1,016 shares. Kornitzer Cap Management Ks reported 926,725 shares. 166,292 were accumulated by Natixis. 7,713 were reported by Piedmont Invest Advisors. Sigma Planning has invested 0.03% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). First Allied Advisory Serv has 16,949 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0% or 14,182 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 20,505 shares. Synovus Financial Corp stated it has 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Qs Investors Ltd Liability holds 0% or 3,970 shares in its portfolio.