As Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) Share Value Declined, Corbyn Investment Management Has Lowered by $324,142 Its Stake; As Dolby Laboratories (DLB) Stock Rose, Beaconlight Capital Cut Its Holding

Corbyn Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) (LKQ) by 3.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Corbyn Investment Management Inc sold 12,467 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 302,181 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.04M, down from 314,648 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Lkq Corp. (Lkq) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $31.79. About 4.21M shares traded or 47.25% up from the average. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500.

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 14.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 55,421 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 319,723 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.65 million, down from 375,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $61.92. About 334,842 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 13/03/2018 – Edgewater Networks and Dolby Announce the Certification of Dolby Conference Phones in Edgewater Networks’ QuickConnect; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $1.18 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Brandywine Realty Trust, Dolby Laboratories, International Speedway, Ferrellgas Par; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.165 BLN TO $1.185 BLN; 27/03/2018 – Dolby Atmos Immersive Sound Brought to Huawei Mobile Devices; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Adj EPS 78c-Adj EPS 84c; 24/04/2018 – DOLBY LABS 2Q REV. $301.4M, EST. $300.3M; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Sees 3Q Rev $310M-$320M; 10/05/2018 – Over One-Thousand Dolby Laboratories Employees Help Improve Global Communities During Dolby Cares Day

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 32 investors sold LKQ shares while 164 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 267.60 million shares or 1.33% more from 264.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated stated it has 56 shares. Bruni J V & reported 819,553 shares or 3.85% of all its holdings. Bridgewater Assocs Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). 116,579 are held by Glenmede Tru Na. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 0% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Montag A And Associates invested in 60,900 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Capital Mgmt Assoc Ny holds 0.37% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Inv Management stated it has 21,731 shares. Assetmark owns 4,576 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridger Mngmt Ltd owns 894,863 shares for 1.87% of their portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 245,808 shares. Quantitative Inv Limited Company accumulated 13,344 shares. Fifth Third Comml Bank has 2,228 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Fairpointe Capital Ltd Liability has 2.38% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Hexavest reported 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ).

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.58 EPS, up 3.57% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $178.76 million for 13.70 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.77% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.48 earnings per share, up 54.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.31 per share. DLB’s profit will be $48.37 million for 32.25 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Dolby Laboratories, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.32% EPS growth.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Pete Corp New by 56,100 shares to 217,800 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (NYSE:FBHS) by 182,574 shares in the quarter, for a total of 401,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Sea Ltd.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold DLB shares while 86 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 55.53 million shares or 1.37% more from 54.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested 0.09% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg stated it has 436,444 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 1,450 shares in its portfolio. 124 were accumulated by Carroll Fincl Associates. Ohio-based Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Vanguard Gp holds 0.01% or 5.73M shares. Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Blackrock has 0.01% invested in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 2.75 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.01% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Morgan Stanley holds 79,575 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 3,812 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Federated Investors Inc Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) for 17,201 shares. Hsbc Public Limited stated it has 0% in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 773 shares.