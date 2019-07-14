As Lkq Com (LKQ) Market Value Rose, Whittier Trust Co Has Decreased Holding by $460,180; As Eqt (EQT) Market Valuation Rose, Holder S&Co Raised Holding

S&Co Inc increased its stake in Eqt Corp (EQT) by 19.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&Co Inc bought 89,188 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 553,456 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.48 million, up from 464,268 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&Co Inc who had been investing in Eqt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $15.82. About 5.08M shares traded or 24.86% up from the average. EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) has declined 23.45% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQT News: 17/04/2018 – EQT Corp Presenting at Conference May 17; 16/05/2018 – EQT TO HAVE 53% IN MERGED SIVANTOS, WIDEX COMPANY: FAZ; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN EQT CORP – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Business Times: BREAKING: Schlotterbeck quits as EQT CEO; 11/05/2018 – EQT AB: EQT Real Estate acquires mixed-use property in central Stockholm; 26/04/2018 – RICE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EQGP HAS ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT WITH EQT TO ACQUIRE ITS OWNERSHIP OF RMP IDRS FOR 36.3 MLN EQGP COMMON UNITS; 23/05/2018 – EQT ACQUIRES ITALIAN ONLINE PRICE COMPARISON PLATFORM FACILE.IT; 26/04/2018 – EQT Corp Swings to Loss, Sets Out Midstream Separation; 30/04/2018 – EQT Sells Piab For SEK6.95B; 22/03/2018 – EQT IS SAID TO PLAN SELLING 37% SPORTRADAR STAKE: MANAGER MAG

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in Lkq Corp Com (LKQ) by 38.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 16,435 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,095 shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $741,000, down from 42,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in Lkq Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.82. About 1.85 million shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 11.50% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.93% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 26/04/2018 – LKQ CORP – SEES 2018 ORGANIC REVENUE GROWTH FOR PARTS & SERVICES 4.0% TO 5.5%; 21/04/2018 – DJ LKQ Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LKQ); 12/03/2018 LKQ at Field Trip Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30

S&Co Inc, which manages about $1.33 billion and $898.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 83,046 shares to 74,755 shares, valued at $840,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold EQT shares while 97 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 228.56 million shares or 6.28% less from 243.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco accumulated 286,971 shares. S&Co holds 553,456 shares or 1.28% of its portfolio. Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 42,772 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Nwq Investment Management Limited Liability invested 0.98% in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT). Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Limited Com stated it has 14,100 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability reported 3.27M shares. Thompson Rubinstein Investment Management Or has 73,855 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Hbk Invests LP stated it has 3.00M shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated owns 1,003 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 27,657 shares. Bluemountain Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 18,994 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Management has 873,404 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.03M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Communication, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 574 shares. Quantitative Investment Lc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT).

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. $150,473 worth of EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) was bought by Lushko Jonathan M. on Tuesday, February 19. 1,085 EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) shares with value of $22,503 were bought by MacCleary Gerald F.. Shares for $24,992 were bought by Cary A. Bray Jr. on Monday, April 1. Another trade for 1,496 shares valued at $28,574 was bought by McNally Robert Joseph. Shares for $21,259 were bought by Rice Daniel J. IV on Monday, April 1. On Thursday, March 14 the insider Smith Jimmi Sue bought $118,740.

More notable recent EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “INVESTOR ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for LYFT, CBL, FDX and EQT: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 08, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “EQT Highlights Strong Shareholder Support – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about EQT Corporation (NYSE:EQT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Zhang Investor Law Announces a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation â€“ EQT – GlobeNewswire” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Pawar Law Group Reminds Investors of Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EQT Corporation â€“ EQT – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

More notable recent LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “LKQ Earnings Drive Past Estimates in Q1, Revenues Miss Mark – Nasdaq” on April 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Analysts See 12% Upside For The Holdings of FXD – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “First Week of February 2020 Options Trading For LKQ – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LKQ Europe appoints Arnd Franz as new Chief Operating Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LKQ Corporation Announces Director Resignation Nasdaq:LKQ – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: January 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 37,477 are owned by Amg Funds Ltd Company. 15,241 were reported by Carnegie Capital Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 0.34% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Summit Creek Limited Co, Minnesota-based fund reported 311,607 shares. Geode Management Ltd Company has 4.52M shares. Asset Management One Comm holds 0.02% or 159,011 shares. Columbus Circle Investors, a Connecticut-based fund reported 398,217 shares. 11,478 were accumulated by Trust Of Oklahoma. Trillium Asset Management Limited Liability holds 208,551 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. 10,300 are held by Ancora Lc. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny has 119,967 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc owns 31.76 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Invest has 0.03% invested in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 34,217 shares. Guinness Asset Mngmt Ltd reported 675 shares stake.

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 6.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.61 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $204.09M for 10.32 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.07% EPS growth.