As Liveperson (LPSN) Stock Value Rose, Portolan Capital Management Has Upped Holding by $16.06 Million; Brigade Capital Management LP Lifted Its Holding in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by $499,000

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) by 313.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 553,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 730,351 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.20 million, up from 176,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $28.39. About 272,907 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 11c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN)

Brigade Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 2.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brigade Capital Management Lp bought 49,900 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 2.23 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.11M, up from 2.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brigade Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 9, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – FACILITIES WILL PROVIDE FOR INITIAL TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY $1.266 BLN; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3; 22/05/2018 – Rowan Extends Liquidity Runway By Entering into New Unsecured Five-Year Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – ROWAN 1Q LOSS PER SHR 89C, EST. LOSS 82C; 15/03/2018 ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $13; 01/05/2018 – Cisco loses Rowan Trollope, one of its top executives, to a small cloud software company; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at Futur; 30/04/2018 – Rowan Cos Presenting at Conference May 14

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17M and $972.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Care.Com Inc. (NYSE:CRCM) by 822,342 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $21.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qurate Retail Inc. by 91,012 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,588 shares, and cut its stake in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.