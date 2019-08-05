As Liveperson (LPSN) Stock Value Rose, Cortina Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $1.70 Million; Maverick Capital LTD Holds Position in Sony (SNE)

Cortina Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 16.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortina Asset Management Llc sold 58,576 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 297,254 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.63 million, down from 355,830 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortina Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.69% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $32.03. About 1.66M shares traded or 178.54% up from the average. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $0.0 TO 1.0C, EST. 1.6C; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN)

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Sony Corp (SNE) by 8.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 9,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 114,220 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.83 million, up from 105,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Sony Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.65. About 1.87M shares traded or 16.83% up from the average. Sony Corporation (NYSE:SNE) has risen 8.64% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.64% the S&P500. Some Historical SNE News: 18/04/2018 – Hirai forced Sony through a six-year reality check; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS P-2 RATING TO SONY CAPITAL CORPORATION’S US CP; 23/05/2018 – New Sony chief sets goals beyond the horizon; 16/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | FWD Entered | 05/16/2018; 09/04/2018 – Qualstar to design and manufacture Enterprise Class Optical Disc Library for Sony; 23/04/2018 – Billboard: David Massey’s New Joint Venture With Sony Set To Launch In July; 28/03/2018 – The Japan Times: Sony looks to boost highly skilled workforce with 5% pay rises and record bonuses; 06/04/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: Sony fast out the door at Spotify listing; 22/05/2018 – Sony shifts mode to take […]; 04/05/2018 – FUJIFILM Corporation vs Sony Corporation | Terminated-Adverse Judgment | 05/03/2018

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “LivePerson Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LivePerson (LPSN) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” published on February 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN): What Does Its Beta Value Mean For Your Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LivePerson Clicks With Record Results – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Cortina Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.83 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avalara Inc by 110,461 shares to 401,459 shares, valued at $22.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 14,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based G2 Inv Management Ltd has invested 1.03% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Everence Mngmt owns 9,500 shares. Parkside Financial Bank reported 98 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Iowa-based Miles Cap has invested 0.38% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Los Angeles Capital Equity holds 8,350 shares. Davidson Kempner Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.03% or 35,900 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 79,821 shares. Swiss State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 220 are owned by Meeder Asset Management Incorporated. 44,511 are held by American Gru Inc. Polar Cap Limited Liability Partnership owns 1.22M shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 22,595 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. M&T Fincl Bank Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Diker Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.59% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) or 90,124 shares.