As Liveperson (LPSN) Shares Rose, Shareholder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Cut Its Stake; Td Capital Management Holding in Autozone (AZO) Decreased as Stock Price Rose

Td Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 7.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Capital Management Llc sold 1,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.68% . The institutional investor held 13,325 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.65M, down from 14,375 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $20.19 during the last trading session, reaching $1149.26. About 198,382 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 60.79% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 60.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q Net $366.7M; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone, Toll Brothers and Kohl’s are among the major companies expected to release their latest figures before the opening bell; 03/05/2018 – CAM Group Adds Becton Dickinson, Exits AutoZone: 13F; 17/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Virtusa, AutoZone, Healthcare Services Group, Vmware, Donnelley Financial; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Under Armour, Exits AutoZone; 07/05/2018 – Memphis Bus Jrnl: Exclusive: AutoZone under contract to purchase Downtown property; 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 01/05/2018 – AutoZone to Attend Upcoming International Council of Shopping Centers’ 2018 RECon – The Global Real Estate Convention

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Liveperson (LPSN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 523,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68M, down from 558,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Liveperson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.36% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 532,114 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC – 2018 REVENUE GUIDANCE RANGE IS NOW $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 433.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 24 before the open. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.26 million for 13.22 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

