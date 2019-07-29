As Liveperson (LPSN) Shares Rose, Rgm Capital Has Lowered Stake; Greenwich Investment Management Holds Position in Hercules Capital (HTGC)

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 761,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.41% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71M, down from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $31.97. About 351,216 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 58.46% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.03% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Loss/Share 35c-29c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 DILUTED ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.11 – $0.15

Greenwich Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital Inc (HTGC) by 432.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Investment Management Inc bought 102,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 126,255 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, up from 23,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Hercules Capital Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.97. About 159,200 shares traded. Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) has risen 7.10% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.67% the S&P500. Some Historical HTGC News: 23/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL PRICES OFFERING OF $75.0M 5.25% NOTES DUE 2025; 23/05/2018 – TRANSENTERIX, REPORTS LOAN PACT WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 23/05/2018 – TransEnterix, Inc. Announces Loan Agreement with Hercules Capital; 05/03/2018 – GIBRALTAR BUSINESS CAPITAL – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE AS INDEPENDENT SENIOR SECURED ASSET-BASED LENDER & REMAIN AT HEADQUARTERS IN NORTHBROOK; 06/03/2018 – MESOBLAST LTD – ENTERED US$75 MLN NON-DILUTIVE, FOUR-YEAR CREDIT FACILITY WITH HERCULES CAPITAL; 26/04/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL INC – NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 30, 2025; 03/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HERCULES CAPITAL INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 02/04/2018 – FuelCell Energy Refinances Loan Facility With Hercules Cap; 22/05/2018 – Hercules Capital Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – HERCULES CAPITAL 1Q RETURN ON AVG. ASSETS 6.5%, EST. 6.34%

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $-0.21 EPS, down 250.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.25 actual EPS reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.00% EPS growth.

Rgm Capital Llc, which manages about $775.24M and $1.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 20,500 shares to 650,784 shares, valued at $116.50M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 876,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.71 million shares, and has risen its stake in Servicenow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Investors sentiment increased to 2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.50, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold LPSN shares while 46 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 53.59 million shares or 7.53% more from 49.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polar Capital Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.33% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 56,424 were accumulated by Eam Investors Ltd Liability Company. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 16,073 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 87,004 shares. National Bank Of America Corp De invested in 0% or 51,168 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp has 0% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). 109,800 were reported by Swiss Bank & Trust. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 0.11% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Pembroke Mngmt Ltd holds 1.11% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) or 354,688 shares. Jpmorgan Chase stated it has 27,020 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Dorsey Wright Associate reported 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Ironwood Inv Mgmt, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 22,297 shares. Massachusetts-based Putnam Invs Ltd has invested 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Ameritas Inv, a Nebraska-based fund reported 4,955 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

