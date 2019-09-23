As Liveperson (LPSN) Shares Rose, Holder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Decreased by $985,600 Its Stake; Gm Advisory Group Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) Lifted by $320,256 as Stock Value Rose

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Liveperson (LPSN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 523,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68 million, down from 558,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Liveperson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 188,458 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 12/03/2018 – Contact At Once! Receives “Highest Rated” DrivingSales Dealer Satisfaction Award; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.09, REV VIEW $239.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC LPSN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $239 MLN TO $243 MLN; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 11c; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges

Gm Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gm Advisory Group Inc bought 2,304 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 14,628 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.04 million, up from 12,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gm Advisory Group Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $132.42. About 3.33 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 23/05/2018 – Disney: Recently, Chewbacca landed at Star Tours – The Adventures Continue at Disney’s Hollywood Studios in search of a SOL; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s lncredibles 2; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 07/05/2018 – Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 26/04/2018 – ‘Star Wars Resistance’ is Disney’s latest small-screen spinoff; 12/03/2018 – Apple earlier Monday announced it was buying magazine subscription service Texture, and company SVP Eddy Cue said at SXSW that a Netflix or Disney tie-up was unlikely; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber)

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 EPS, down 433.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

