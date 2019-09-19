As Liveperson (LPSN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund LTD Has Cut by $985,600 Its Position; Maryland Capital Management Upped Its Trex Company (TREX) Position

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd decreased its stake in Liveperson (LPSN) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd sold 35,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 523,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.68M, down from 558,658 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd who had been investing in Liveperson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.56B market cap company. The stock increased 1.80% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $39. About 100,357 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q REV. $58.2M, EST. $57.2M; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 29c-Loss 23c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS 11c-Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Raises Midpoint of 2018 Rev and Profit Guidance Ranges; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 08/05/2018 – LivePerson launches conversational commerce partner program for solution providers serving SMBs

Maryland Capital Management increased its stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX) by 4.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maryland Capital Management bought 8,195 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 200,637 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.39M, up from 192,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maryland Capital Management who had been investing in Trex Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 94,638 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – TREX COMPANY INC TREX.N FY2018 REV VIEW $649.7 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow

Maryland Capital Management, which manages about $795.96 million and $843.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) by 4,458 shares to 6,360 shares, valued at $558,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8,599 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 288,245 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories Com (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Trex Company, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:TREX) 35% ROCE Any Good? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Trex (TREX) Announces Kristine L. Juster to Board – StreetInsider.com” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bradley Safalow: Trex Is In Trouble – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” published on September 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Trex Stock Surged 20% Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.13, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 40 investors sold TREX shares while 77 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 54.64 million shares or 6.44% more from 51.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 726,602 shares. Putnam Lc holds 194,660 shares. 105,077 are held by Jennison Ltd Llc. 190,483 were reported by Rhumbline Advisers. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested in 0% or 15,484 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Inc holds 7,925 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 0.02% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Moreover, Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 0.06% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Eagle Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 1.73 million shares. Cornerstone Advsr Inc owns 18 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers has 1.83% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 643,321 shares. Agf Investments Inc owns 55,665 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Invesco Ltd, Georgia-based fund reported 918,570 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold LPSN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 55.60 million shares or 3.75% more from 53.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com owns 258,965 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Fifth Third Savings Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Citigroup holds 337,042 shares. Polar Capital Llp holds 0.37% or 1.52M shares in its portfolio. Ls Investment Advisors Lc stated it has 1,785 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdg Ltd Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 802,321 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru holds 78,309 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sei has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Stone Ridge Asset Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 8,527 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Roanoke Asset Corporation New York has invested 0.74% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Rgm Cap Limited Liability Corporation holds 4.17% or 2.06 million shares in its portfolio. Agf owns 125,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bank & Trust Incorporated has invested 0.09% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Eam Investors has invested 0.25% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Hot Growth Ahead for LPSN Stock in 2019 – Investorplace.com” on March 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liveperson Inc (LPSN) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LivePerson Inc. Is An Exciting Growth Company – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “LivePerson Is The Future Of Customer Care – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 03, 2019.

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd, which manages about $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc Shs (NYSE:PRGO) by 56,700 shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $105.47M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ventas Inc (VOO) by 385,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Tr Sbi Healthcare (XLP).