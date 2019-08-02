As Liveperson (LPSN) Share Value Rose, Holder Rgm Capital Trimmed Its Position by $22.09 Million; Blackstone Group LP Lifted Its Stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) as Stock Declined

Blackstone Group Lp increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 1.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackstone Group Lp bought 75,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 5.35 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $184.79M, up from 5.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackstone Group Lp who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.26. About 274,150 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500. Some Historical BXMT News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $26.95; 10/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Closing of $1.8 Billion Financing for Tishman Speyer’s Spiral Development Project; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q Net $61M; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC QTRLY CORE SHR $0.64; 22/03/2018 BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST REPORTS OFFERING OF $220M NOTES; 24/04/2018 – Blackstone Mortgage Trust 1Q EPS 56c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Cla, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BXMT); 22/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE TRUST INC – TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO ORIGINATE AND PURCHASE ADDITIONAL COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE LOANS; 24/04/2018 – BLACKSTONE MORTGAGE 1Q CORE EPS 64C, EST. 63C

Rgm Capital Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc (LPSN) by 24.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rgm Capital Llc sold 761,713 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 2.33M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $67.71M, down from 3.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rgm Capital Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $34.34. About 283,607 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 20/04/2018 – DJ LivePerson Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPSN); 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Rev $59M-$60M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Rev $237M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2018 Rev $239M-$243M; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Sees 2Q Adj EPS 0c-Adj EPS 1c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23

Blackstone Group Lp, which manages about $20.57B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 54,024 shares to 87,217 shares, valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amalgamated Bk New York N Y by 46,910 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nanostring Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tudor Inv Corp Et Al holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 94,667 shares. 52,356 are held by Laurion Lp. Archford Strategies Lc holds 0.01% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) or 700 shares. Fred Alger Management Inc owns 40,661 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 37,802 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Com invested in 8,067 shares. Dean Invest Associate Lc owns 67,750 shares for 0.34% of their portfolio. Hudson Valley Investment Advsr Adv invested in 6,950 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt stated it has 21,371 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.01% or 10,858 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 111,961 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Stanley invested in 0.4% or 48,238 shares. Raymond James Financial Service owns 31,568 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

