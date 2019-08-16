As Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Decreased Its Holding; Facebook (FB) Holder Main Street Research Trimmed Its Stake

Main Street Research Llc decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 66.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc sold 5,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 2,703 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $451,000, down from 8,093 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 10/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Sen. Sasse Asks, Is Facebook Addictive?; 31/05/2018 – UNITED STATES IS DEEPLY CONCERNED ABOUT THE WAY THE EU’S NEW PRIVACY GUIDELINES WILL FORCE CHANGES IN THE WAY COMPANIES DO BUSINESS – U.S. COMMERCE SECRETARY WILBUR ROSS SAYS IN FT; 05/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW WITH BLOOMBERG TV; 14/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Facebook, Inc. (FB; 19/03/2018 – Facebook Reviewing Whether Employee Knew of Trump Data Firm Leak; 23/05/2018 – Politicians are seeking answers from Facebook after it was revealed that the data of tens of millions may have been improperly shared with Cambridge Analytica; 26/03/2018 – Cambridge Analytica is under fire for harvesting personal data of more than 50 million Facebook customers without their permission; 29/05/2018 – Telecom Paper: Facebook to commercially launch WhatsApp payment service in India next week – report; 07/04/2018 – As recently as last month, Facebook was talking to several health organizations about data-sharing; 13/03/2018 – Five Prime Therapeutics Announces Executive Change

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.41. About 945,956 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintif; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMEN TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 24/04/2018 – MECU Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Pier Six Pavilion in Baltimore, MD; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Ticketmaster Signs As Official Ticketing Partner Of O2 arena Prague In Landmark Year For The Venue – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Hardware, Onelove & Live Nation Announce Festival X – With Huge Australian Summer Tour And Mega Line Up – PRNewswire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Live Nation (LYV) to acquire controlling interest in OCESA Entretenimiento – StreetInsider.com” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Ohio State University And Ticketmaster Extend Official Partnership To Bring Digital Ticketing Technology Campus Wide – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Retail Bank reported 0.05% stake. Credit Suisse Ag owns 216,556 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership invested in 113,186 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Nomura Asset Mngmt Ltd stated it has 26,670 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ww Asset Mgmt Incorporated, a Michigan-based fund reported 7,914 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,300 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mgmt Lc reported 121,659 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Numerixs Investment Technology invested in 0.14% or 16,800 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 118,108 shares. Cleararc Capital reported 3,551 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund invested in 65,665 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 156,771 shares. California Employees Retirement accumulated 275,941 shares. Driehaus Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.07% or 28,651 shares. 4.60 million were reported by Principal Fincl Group.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 85,664 shares to 97,913 shares, valued at $8.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney (Walt) Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5,510 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,143 shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18 million for 20.41 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Main Street Research Llc, which manages about $503.46 million and $314.58 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2,968 shares to 48,406 shares, valued at $9.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Systems Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 27,092 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,911 shares, and has risen its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Com Llc holds 4,216 shares. Amica Retiree Trust has invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Barclays Public Limited owns 5.18M shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 8.65 million shares. Delta Asset Management Limited Co Tn holds 3,104 shares. Beaumont Financial Prtn Limited Liability Corp owns 40,972 shares. Lateef Invest Management Lp owns 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,931 shares. Dowling Yahnke Llc stated it has 42,524 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Limited Liability invested 0.76% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). First Interstate Bank invested 1.08% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Athena Capital Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,717 shares. Piedmont Investment Advisors stated it has 320,245 shares. Lourd Cap Limited Liability accumulated 7,319 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Sand Hill Global Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 46,058 shares or 0.78% of the stock. Portland Counsel Inc holds 26,727 shares.

Analysts await Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 10.23% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.76 per share. FB’s profit will be $5.53 billion for 23.53 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual earnings per share reported by Facebook, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 113.19% EPS growth.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Livetradingnews.com which released: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Strong Growth Continues – Live Trading News” on August 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Street Reacts To Visa’s Q3 Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Facebook (FB) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earnings hit by fines and growth slowdown – Live Trading News” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “15 Growth Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.