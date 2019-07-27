As Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Has Decreased Its Stake by $449,064; As Nike (NKE) Stock Value Declined, Paragon Capital Management Decreased Holding by $348,684

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 1.33M shares traded or 17.50% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 20/04/2018 – Popcast: Pop’s Category Killers, From Live Nation to Spotify, Under the Microscope; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Conc; 23/04/2018 – Global Superstar J Balvin Announces North American ‘Vibras Tour,’ Powered By Buchanan’s Whisky; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

Paragon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Capital Management Llc sold 4,151 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.63% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 125,997 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.61M, down from 130,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $87.54. About 3.56M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 22.04% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.61% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 06/03/2018 NKE: Nike website flaw exposed sensitive server data; 06/03/2018 – Trump’s China Levy Threat Puts Walmart, Nike Suppliers on Notice; 22/03/2018 – Nike Acquires Customer Data Analytics Company Zodiac — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – NIKE SAYS IT `ACTED SWIFTLY’ AFTER IT HEARD OF BEHAVOR ISSUES; 16/04/2018 – NEW: Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion has left the company amid scrutiny of the company’s culture; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Gross Margin Declined 70 Basis Points to 43.8 %; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 16/03/2018 – Pro4ma founder and CEO Liz Dunn says the sudden departure of two top Nike executives is indicative of a cultural problem of workplace misconduct

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp. Holding (NYSE:MKL) by 359 shares to 9,590 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) by 85,664 shares in the quarter, for a total of 97,913 shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Paragon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $100.95M and $210.52M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 6,710 shares to 186,479 shares, valued at $9.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apache Corp (NYSE:APA) by 16,970 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,165 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

