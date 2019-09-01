As Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Stock Value Rose, Baskin Financial Services Has Decreased Its Holding by $449,064; Anthem (ANTM) Holder Proffitt & Goodson Lowered Its Holding by $1.09 Million

Proffitt & Goodson Inc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 80.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc sold 3,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 925 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $265,000, down from 4,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $261.52. About 1.06M shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 19/04/2018 – Chatsworth Products Helps Anthem Transform Legacy Data Center into a Model of Efficiency; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Indiana Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan F to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 23/05/2018 – Anthem at Goldman Sachs Global Health Care Conference Jun 13; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP REDUCED BIO, ARRS, SNPS, UNH, ANTM IN 1Q: 13F; 19/04/2018 – More National Anthem Protests Expected on Saturday – in Spain; 04/04/2018 – Cliffside Malibu’s Sherman Oaks Facility Now In Network With Anthem Blue Cross; 17/04/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield in Ohio Introduces New Medicare Supplement Plan Fs to Help Consumers Control Health Care; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325; 13/03/2018 – ANTHEM – REAFFIRMS FY2018 ADJ NET INCOME TO BE GREATER THAN $15.00/SHARE

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $69.51. About 765,253 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.24; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop Icon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 06/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC: Shareholder Class Action Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment – LYV; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 21/04/2018 – Live Nation Conference Call Set By ThirdBridge for Apr. 27; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 09/04/2018 – Live Nation Expands Festival Passport For 2018 With Brand New VIP Tier And Access To 100+ Festivals Globally

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $182.07M for 20.44 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX) by 3,676 shares to 73,411 shares, valued at $18.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 5,594 shares in the quarter, for a total of 59,041 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Company Limited Partnership owns 504,698 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Sands Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 102,903 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas reported 455,339 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies holds 0.14% or 16,800 shares in its portfolio. Regions Financial accumulated 4,418 shares. World Asset holds 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 7,914 shares. 4,747 are owned by Magnetar Financial Ltd Liability. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.01% or 991,172 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 383,269 shares. Commonwealth Bancorp Of reported 300 shares. Century holds 115,826 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hilton Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 1,084 shares. Moreover, Goldman Sachs has 0.05% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 2.63 million shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested in 1.89 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Artemis Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership reported 452,460 shares.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Foxbusiness.com which released: “Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Jumped 12% in March – Fox Business” on April 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Local promoter SBL to take over Crest Theatre management – Sacramento Business Journal” published on August 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.’s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With A 6.1% Return On Equity, Is Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.84 earnings per share, up 27.03% or $1.03 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.21 billion for 13.51 P/E if the $4.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual earnings per share reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.31% EPS growth.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50 million and $396.20 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,381 shares to 9,018 shares, valued at $1.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3,042 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA).

More notable recent Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lee Ainslie Trims Microsoft Position, Exits Anthem – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is There More To Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Than Its 12% Returns On Capital? – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “You Have To Love Anthem, Inc.’s (NYSE:ANTM) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shake Shack, McKesson And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 6 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 06, 2019.