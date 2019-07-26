As Live Nation Entertainment (LYV) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Baskin Financial Services Has Cut Its Stake by $449,064; Cheniere Energy (LNG) Stake Held by Gsa Capital Partners Llp

Baskin Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baskin Financial Services Inc sold 7,128 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 320,867 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.39 million, down from 327,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.41B market cap company. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 1.33 million shares traded or 18.63% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed Live Nation’s Ratings Because They Expect Excess Liquidity to Be Used for Acquisitions; 21/04/2018 – Live Nation Conference Call Set By ThirdBridge for Apr. 27; 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live

Gsa Capital Partners Llp increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 267.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gsa Capital Partners Llp bought 23,401 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The hedge fund held 32,146 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 8,745 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gsa Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $66.5. About 831,011 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 6.87% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC QTRLY SHR $1.50 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC LNG.A : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $65; 23/04/2018 – PHMSA: Consent Agreement and Order: Cheniere Energy for Sabine Pass Liquefaction, LLC; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE DOESN’T SEE ANY OPERATIONAL IMPACT FRON TANK ISSUES; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Cheniere Partners With the D10 to Showcase Houston’s Athleticism, Philanthropy; 22/05/2018 – Cheniere Makes Positive Final Investment Decision on Train 3 at the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project; 22/05/2018 – LNG: BREAKING: It’s a positive FID for $LNG’s Corpus Christi LNG train 3. – ! $LNG; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 20/04/2018 – Cheniere Engages Joint Lead Arrangers to Arrange Debt Financing for the Corpus Christi Liquefaction Project

Gsa Capital Partners Llp, which manages about $4.63 billion and $987.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pennantpark Invt Corp (NASDAQ:PNNT) by 59,253 shares to 17,901 shares, valued at $124,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 5,258 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,303 shares, and cut its stake in Murphy Oil Corp (NYSE:MUR).

Baskin Financial Services Inc, which manages about $538.79M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Markel Corp. Holding (NYSE:MKL) by 359 shares to 9,590 shares, valued at $9.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 8,171 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,639 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway B (BRKB).

