As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Valuation Rose, Artemis Investment Management Llp Has Cut Its Stake by $3.89 Million; General Mills (GIS) Holder Dean Investment Associates Lifted Holding by $310,029 as Stock Rose

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in General Mills Inc (GIS) by 20.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 6,079 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 35,239 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.82 million, up from 29,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in General Mills Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $54.17. About 940,700 shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 21/03/2018 – General Mills to Pursue Divestitures of Growth-Dilutive Businesses ‘to Further Reshape Its Portfolio’; 16/03/2018 – A few earnings are expected, including Nike, Oracle, FedEx and General Mills; 03/04/2018 – GENERAL MILLS REPORTS PROPOSED OFFER OF $6B NOTES; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Core Equity Adds Time Warner, Exits General Mills; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Borrows $6 Billion to Fund Blue Buffalo Purchase; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS 3Q ADJ EPS 79C, EST. 78C; 03/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates General Mills’ Sr Unsecured Notes ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – General Mills Announces Pricing Of Public Offering Of Senior Unsecured Notes In Connection With Pending Acquisition Of Blue Buf; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees FY Constant-Crrency Adjusted Diluted EPS Now Expected to Range Between Flat and Up 1%; 19/03/2018 – General Mills: Continues to Expect Blue Buffalo Deal to Close by May

Artemis Investment Management Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Artemis Investment Management Llp sold 61,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 452,460 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.78M, down from 514,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Artemis Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.09 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $70.79. About 268,679 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 02/04/2018 – Live Nation Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 17/04/2018 – Gulf Oil Kicks Off Summer-Long Partnership With Live Nation; 09/05/2018 – Christina Aguilera Announces First Tour In Over A Decade Will Travel Across North America This Fall; 07/05/2018 – Phil Collins Not Dead Yet, Live! First Major North American Concert Tour In 12 Years An Evening With Phil Collins – Legendary Artist, Limited Dates; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug

Dean Investment Associates Llc, which manages about $548.42M and $688.17M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northwestern Corp by 36,890 shares to 168,470 shares, valued at $11.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO) by 6,045 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,950 shares, and cut its stake in Treehouse Foods Inc (NYSE:THS).

More notable recent General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Is General Mills, Inc. (GIS) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance" on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "Did You Manage To Avoid General Mills's (NYSE:GIS) 21% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance" published on June 11, 2019, Fool.com published: "Will Recent IPO Chewy Bite Investors With Its First Earnings Report? – The Motley Fool" on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "7 S&P 500 Dividend Stocks to Buy With Yields of at Least 3% – Nasdaq" published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com's news article titled: "History Suggests a General Mills Stock Surge – Yahoo Finance" with publication date: August 05, 2019.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Ticketmaster Signs As Official Ticketing Partner Of O2 arena Prague In Landmark Year For The Venue – PRNewswire" on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 24, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "Live Nation Entertainment Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire" on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: "How Should Investors React To Live Nation Entertainment, Inc.'s (NYSE:LYV) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance" published on July 10, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com's news article titled: "Ticketmaster Appoints Kathryn Frederick As Chief Marketing Officer And Adds New Heads Of Partnership And Brand – PRNewswire" with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18M for 20.82 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Artemis Investment Management Llp, which manages about $8.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,551 shares to 568,241 shares, valued at $24.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 484,786 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.18M shares, and has risen its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD).