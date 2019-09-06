As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stock Value Rose, Sandler Capital Management Decreased Holding by $1.66 Million; As Servicenow (NOW) Shares Rose, Shareholder Dragoneer Investment Group Has Trimmed Position

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 161,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26 million, down from 187,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $70.98. About 927,290 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C, EST. LOSS 29C; 15/05/2018 – Wiz Khalifa And Rae Sremmurd Announce Co-Headline Dazed & Blazed Summer 2018 Amphitheater Tour; 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 26/05/2018 – DEADLINE ALERT: Shareholder Class Action Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. — LYV; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – 311 And The Offspring Announce Co-Headline ‘Never-Ending Summer Tour’ With Special Guests Gym Class Heroes; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12 million, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $269.62. About 2.04M shares traded or 25.47% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 18/04/2018 – Mass Transit Mag: Bay Area’s 511 Service Now Available on Amazon Alexa Devices; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 25/05/2018 – Nuvolo Receives Biggest Deal ServiceNow Store Award; 09/05/2018 – New ServiceNow Virtual Agent Takes Chat From Conversation to Resolution; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 earnings per share, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04M for 21.13 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75 billion and $1.29 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 47,910 shares to 319,983 shares, valued at $12.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (Put) (NYSE:BCS) by 97,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (Put) (NYSE:ETH).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Citi Downgrades Live Nation, Breaks Down ‘Tricky’ Valuation – Benzinga” on June 28, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Live Nation (NYSE: LYV) signs deal for Graystone Quarry amphitheater in Williamson County – Nashville Business Journal” published on February 07, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Madonna’s Madame X Tour Will Now Start Tuesday, September 17th At BAM Howard Gilman Opera House – PRNewswire” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Foxbusiness.com and their article: “Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Jumped 12% in March – Fox Business” published on April 06, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “2 Top Entertainment Stocks to Buy Now – The Motley Fool” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 29,900 shares or 0% of the stock. 338,133 are held by Alliancebernstein L P. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Hldg Inc reported 608,606 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Cleararc Capital reported 0.04% stake. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Amalgamated Bank & Trust accumulated 32,664 shares. Synovus Corporation holds 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 99 shares. Legal General Gp Public Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 860,418 shares. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 18,622 shares. Moreover, Macquarie Limited has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Shapiro Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 1.57 million shares. Penn Mngmt Com reported 0.26% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Geode Cap Management Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 1.46M shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr holds 12,272 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp has 113,186 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio.

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc, which manages about $450.59 million and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tencent Music Entmt Group by 41,000 shares to 7.85M shares, valued at $142.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.18 earnings per share, up 63.64% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.11 per share. NOW’s profit will be $33.75 million for 374.47 P/E if the $0.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.01 actual earnings per share reported by ServiceNow, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1,900.00% EPS growth.