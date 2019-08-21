As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Stock Rose, Holder American International Group Has Cut Stake by $382,662; Aull & Monroe Investment Management Cut Csx (CSX) Position by $460,280

American International Group Inc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 2.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc sold 6,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 276,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.58M, down from 282,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.32 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $71.88. About 447,856 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 21/03/2018 – Live Nation To Program Concerts For New York City’s Newest Outdoor Venue At The Seaport District; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 14/05/2018 – Cal Jam 18 Announces Line-up; Foo Fighters Return As Headliners And Curators Of Cal Jam 18; 11/05/2018 – EQUITY NOTICE: Rosen Law Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. – LYV; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Launches Women Nation Fund To Invest In Female-Founded Live Music Businesses; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 7.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 6,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.03% . The institutional investor held 77,904 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, down from 84,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.4. About 2.45M shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 0.16% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.16% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 17/04/2018 – CSX earnings jump with turnround efforts on track under new CEO; 17/04/2018 – CSX Corp 1Q EPS 78c; 25/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN BUTLER COUNTY, OHIO; 30/05/2018 – CSX Corp Names James Schwichtenberg Chief Safety Officer; 30/05/2018 – CSX CEO SAYS TRUCK FREIGHT NOW COSTS 10%-15% MORE THAN RAIL; 18/04/2018 – The “Mad Money” host mentions quarterly reports from rail company CSX, IBM and Morgan Stanley; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q REV. $2.88B, EST. $2.79B; 17/04/2018 – CSX HAD `SLIGHT SEQUENTIAL IMPROVEMENT’ ON PRICING EX-COAL; 06/04/2018 – Deceased CSX Chief Hunter Harrison Was Among Top-Paid CEOs; 29/05/2018 – CSX at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.03% stake. Whittier Trust Of Nevada invested in 0.01% or 1,496 shares. Arizona State Retirement System has 0.08% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Advantage Inc stated it has 3 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Gsa Capital Prtnrs Llp owns 0.11% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 17,774 shares. Amer Century Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 115,826 shares. M&T Bank & Trust Corporation reported 7,766 shares. Ci, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.77 million shares. Moreover, Hsbc Public Limited has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 11,493 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Meeder Asset Incorporated invested in 0% or 28 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 10.59 million shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 52,640 shares. Advisor Limited Co has invested 0.04% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17 million for 21.14 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $26.30B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5,593 shares to 79,233 shares, valued at $6.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Russell Mid Cap Value (IWS) by 15,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,725 shares, and has risen its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eastern Financial Bank has 0.02% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Utah Retirement Sys has 146,588 shares. Estabrook Cap has 9,905 shares. Johnson Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Stratos Wealth Partners Limited reported 14,994 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.15% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Texas-based Bridgeway Management has invested 0.07% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Tudor Investment Corp Et Al has 0.5% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Trust Of Vermont holds 24,695 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio holds 0.18% or 529,793 shares. Ballentine Ptnrs Ltd Company invested in 0.04% or 11,088 shares. Nbt State Bank N A Ny has 6,709 shares. 209,135 are owned by Braun Stacey Associates. Advantage Inc, a Maryland-based fund reported 1,390 shares. Hartford Management Co invested 0.24% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX).

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33M and $186.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.