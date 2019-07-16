As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Share Price Rose, Sandler Capital Management Lowered Position by $1.66 Million; Bahl & Gaynor Lifted Its Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co (SSD) by $907,420 as Valuation Rose

Sandler Capital Management decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 14.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandler Capital Management sold 26,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 161,484 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.26M, down from 187,884 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandler Capital Management who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $70.83. About 927,991 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 16/04/2018 – Gwen Stefani Fans Celebrate New Las Vegas Residency, Welcome Pop lcon With Elaborate Event At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 07/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Lineup For Opening Nights Of Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York

Bahl & Gaynor Inc increased its stake in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc (SSD) by 21.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bahl & Gaynor Inc bought 15,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.33% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,976 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10M, up from 70,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc who had been investing in Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $65.35. About 66,983 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 8.39% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.96% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 21 investors sold SSD shares while 70 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 38.99 million shares or 1.28% less from 39.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company owns 4,789 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. The Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 0% or 50,803 shares. Nuance Limited Liability Company holds 1.18% or 384,753 shares. Invesco reported 70,123 shares stake. Mirador Cap Prns LP stated it has 6,111 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Huntington Natl Bank accumulated 0% or 1,082 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 81,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% or 2,470 shares in its portfolio. Granite Invest Ltd Company, California-based fund reported 18,707 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Lc accumulated 14,246 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 49,980 shares or 0% of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors owns 879 shares. Ameriprise Fin reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Federated Investors Incorporated Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 553,559 shares.

More notable recent Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Simpson Manufacturing declares $0.23 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc.’s (NYSE:SSD) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (SSD) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “3 Reasons Brookfield Asset Management Is One Of The Best Dividend Stocks In The World – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 27, 2019.

Bahl & Gaynor Inc, which manages about $7.63B and $10.90B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 6,682 shares to 12,240 shares, valued at $623,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 334,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.95M shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard All World Ex (VEU).

Sandler Capital Management, which manages about $3.75B and $1.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 185,540 shares to 237,221 shares, valued at $31.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Barclays Plc (Put) (NYSE:BCS) by 97,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 597,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (NYSE:WM).

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Global Icon Shania Twain Announces Headlining Las Vegas Residency – Shania Twain “Let’s Go!” The Las Vegas Residency Launches Friday, December 6 At Zappos Theater At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “NHL reups with Ticketmaster for 10 more years – L.A. Biz” published on May 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “Live Nation Entertainment Hosted 8,000 Events in the First Quarter – Motley Fool” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Live Nation Entertainment Schedules Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2018 Earnings Release And Teleconference – PRNewswire” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) CEO Michael Rapino on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 28, 2019.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.39 EPS, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LYV’s profit will be $81.72 million for 45.40 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.81% EPS growth.