As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Share Price Rose, Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Trimmed Stake; Mastercard (MA) Valuation Rose While Pitcairn Company Cut Its Position by $355,555

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 32,431 shares as the company's stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 35,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24 million, down from 67,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 653,860 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500.

Pitcairn Company decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pitcairn Company analyzed 1,513 shares as the company's stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 11,164 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.63M, down from 12,677 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pitcairn Company who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $275.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $8.88 during the last trading session, reaching $271.89. About 4.42 million shares traded or 25.46% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Pitcairn Company, which manages about $920.88M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxc Technology Co by 7,998 shares to 13,492 shares, valued at $867,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) by 2,295 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,511 shares, and has risen its stake in General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD).

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of stock. The insider Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18 million for 20.80 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.