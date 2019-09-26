As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Share Price Rose, Holder Findlay Park Partners Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding; Tiger Eye Capital Holds Holding in Servicenow (NOW)

Findlay Park Partners Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 2.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Findlay Park Partners Llp sold 165,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 5.46 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $361.86M, down from 5.63M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Findlay Park Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $67.48. About 1.92M shares traded or 83.06% up from the average. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era; 09/05/2018 – Live Nation CEO Got Paid Like a Rock Star in 2017; 15/03/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT-CONVERTIBLE NOTES WILL MATURE ON MARCH 15, 2023, UNLESS REPURCHASED OR CONVERTED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS PRIOR TO SUCH DATE; 25/05/2018 – New York Post: Live Nation investor withdraws suit over executive bonuses; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final Installment; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 15/03/2018 – CORRECT: LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT TO OFFER $800M NOTES; 01/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Investors to the June 18, 2018 Lead Plaintiff Deadline; 05/03/2018 Childish Gambino Unveils 2018 North American Tour With Special Guest Rae Sremmurd

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 35.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 15,249 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 57,889 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.90 million, up from 42,640 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $259.38. About 2.54 million shares traded or 48.19% up from the average. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 29/03/2018 – AMAZON’S ALEXA SERVICE NOW AVAILABLE TO DEVICE MAKERS FOR JAPAN; 04/05/2018 – CipherCloud CASB+ Platform Combines Powerful Cloud Security with Data Protection and Compliance for ServiceNow Ecosystem; 08/05/2018 – 3CLogic Native Integration with ServiceNow Combines the Power of Two Platforms for Holistic Customer Care; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 14/03/2018 – Skedulo Launches Independent Platform to Simplify the Complexity of Today’s Modern Workforce and Transform the Customer Experience; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW SEES 2Q SUBSCRIPTION REV. $568M-$573M; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Names the Winners of CreatorCon Challenge Venture Funding; 15/05/2018 – Rocketrip Announces ServiceNow as Newest Customer to Improve Business Travel for Employees and Reduce Travel Costs

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 15,944 shares to 2,871 shares, valued at $701,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Anaplan Inc by 114,810 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,598 shares, and cut its stake in Altaba Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.4 in 2019Q1.

Findlay Park Partners Llp, which manages about $11.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 362,217 shares to 2.04M shares, valued at $203.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 583,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.62 million shares, and has risen its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX).

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.84 EPS, up 20.00% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $179.04 million for 20.08 P/E if the $0.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 104.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.19 in 2019Q1.