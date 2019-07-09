As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Share Price Rose, Highland Capital Management LP Increased Holding by $504,000; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Position Held by Wagner Bowman Management Corp

Highland Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 14.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp bought 8,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 62,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.94M, up from 54,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $69.1. About 481,490 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 02/04/2018 – MI WARN NOTICE ISSUED FOR LIVE NATION FILLMORE DETROIT CLOSURE; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q REV. $1.48B, EST. $1.32B; 04/04/2018 – State Bank & Trust Company Signs Naming Rights Sponsorship of Chastain Park Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia; 20/04/2018 – Popcast: Pop’s Category Killers, From Live Nation to Spotify, Under the Microscope; 11/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 20/04/2018 – Dos Equis® And Live Nation Unite For Naming Rights To Popular Dallas Music Venue; 21/03/2018 – goCharge Introduces Wireless Charging Furniture For New Mobile Device Era

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $116.83. About 75,733 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc. Announces Entry Into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 02/05/2018 – How Churchill Downs CEO stopped sale of Kentucky Derby; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – PARTNERSHIP WILL ENABLE CDI TO ENTER MISSISSIPPI FOR SPORTS WAGERING; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Entry into Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 05/05/2018 – Churchill Downs, the company that owns the Kentucky Derby, is winning the race in digital growth; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q NET REV. $189.3M, EST. $177.7M; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Inc Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Betting Markets; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $85,219 activity.

More notable recent Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About MasTec, Inc. (MTZ) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Insiders Bullish on Certain Holdings of BJK – Nasdaq” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Churchill Downs Incorporated’s (NASDAQ:CHDN) CEO Pay Matter? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Churchill Downs Incorporated Launches BetAmerica Sports Betting and Online Casino Platform in New Jersey – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: February 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The California-based Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Rech has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Pnc Grp Inc reported 165,768 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase accumulated 26,941 shares. Comerica Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 16,144 shares. Dupont Capital stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.01% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 12,642 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 42,085 shares. Swiss National Bank & Trust reported 66,800 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. The New York-based Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Prudential has 0.05% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 344,260 shares. Mesirow Inv Mngmt stated it has 1.09% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Shellback Limited Partnership invested in 135,000 shares or 1.45% of the stock. Rk Management Ltd Llc reported 147,886 shares or 3.84% of all its holdings. Regent Invest Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,225 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bbva Banco Frances S A (NYSE:BFR) by 71,540 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $380,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Continental Resources Inc (NYSE:CLR) by 55,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 148,700 shares, and cut its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (Put) (NYSE:PANW).