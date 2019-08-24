As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Market Value Rose, Ibis Capital Partners Llp Has Decreased Its Position; Westend Advisors Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) Raised by $2.00 Billion as Share Value Rose

Westend Advisors Llc increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) by 6.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westend Advisors Llc bought 19,782 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 341,501 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $34.57B, up from 321,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westend Advisors Llc who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.17 million shares traded or 23.07% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC JRS.L – BOARD OF JPMORGAN RUSSIAN SECURITIES PLC CONFIRMS THAT JPMORGAN ASSET MANAGEMENT IS WORKING WITH OFAC TO IMPLEMENT NECESSARY ACTIONS IN ORDER TO BE COMPLIAN…; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 27/03/2018 – JPMorgan Looks Beyond Finance to Hire Tech, Math Grads in Asia; 29/05/2018 – APPLE USING OLDED FOR MODELS NEXT YR HIGHLY UNLIKELY: JPMORGAN; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mega Cap Exits Kroger, Cuts JPMorgan; 26/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP LVS.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $74; 22/05/2018 – Range Resources at J.P. Morgan Energy Equity Conference Jun 18; 14/05/2018 – Maxim Integrated Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 09/05/2018 – The New York Times Company to Webcast its Presentation at the 46th Annual J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 32,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The hedge fund held 35,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 67,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $70.72. About 628,437 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/03/2018 – LAUNCH: LIVE NATION $963M TLB FOR REFI; LENDER CALL TODAY 1PM; 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 04/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 03/05/2018 – Live Nation 1Q Loss $33.9M; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q ADJ. OPER INCOME $114M, EST. $92.4M; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 26/03/2018 – Halsey Announces Hopeless Fountain Kingdom / World Tour The Final lnstallment; 16/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Stable Ratings Outlook Was Maintained for Live Nation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 13,943 are owned by Carlton Hofferkamp And Jenks Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company. Doliver Ltd Partnership holds 0.24% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 5,888 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Davis R M owns 207,528 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Homrich & Berg owns 0.13% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 24,286 shares. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd Liability Co holds 0.09% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 2,342 shares. 3.62 million are held by Citigroup. 78,043 were accumulated by Moreno Evelyn V. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Llc holds 2.11% or 208,620 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 1.46% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Wellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 1.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 56.17 million shares. Copeland Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.19% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas has invested 3.4% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Liberty Capital Mngmt holds 0.89% or 17,391 shares in its portfolio. Monetta Fincl Svcs reported 35,000 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Westend Advisors Llc, which manages about $1064.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Ttl Wrld Stk Indx (VT) by 60,776 shares to 3 shares, valued at $219,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 3000 Etf (IWV) by 11 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 352 shares, and cut its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc..

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan scraps Finn app service – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” on June 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Refinancing boosts share of mortgage originations – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors Feel About JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s (NYSE:JPM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “US Attorney Eyes Possible Forfeiture Of Cocaine Container Ship – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan, Qualcomm And More ‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For August 22 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 EPS, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $180.19 million for 20.80 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual EPS reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Live Nation Entertainment Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Def Leppard Kicks Off Headlining Las Vegas Residency At Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino – PRNewswire” published on August 16, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Ohio State University And Ticketmaster Extend Official Partnership To Bring Digital Ticketing Technology Campus Wide – PRNewswire” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Foxbusiness.com‘s news article titled: “Why Live Nation Entertainment Stock Jumped 12% in March – Fox Business” with publication date: April 06, 2019.