As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Market Value Rose, Highbridge Capital Management Decreased Its Holding by $7.18 Million; Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) Stake Held by Kellner Capital Llc

Kellner Capital Llc increased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (IDTI) by 152.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kellner Capital Llc bought 128,800 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 213,400 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.45 million, up from 84,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kellner Capital Llc who had been investing in Integrated Device Technology for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $48.99 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 41.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 114,043 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 159,997 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17 million, down from 274,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $72.1. About 836,947 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR II Tour; 02/04/2018 – Live Nation Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 08/05/2018 – J. Cole Announces North American KOD Tour With Special Guest Young Thug; 01/04/2018 – Live Nation Rules Music Ticketing, Some Say with Threats; 24/05/2018 – Live Nation Looks To Bring More International Talent To Japan With Appointment Of Seasoned Talent Buyer James Smith; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s: Live Nation’s Speculative Grade Liquidity Rating Was Affirmed at SGL-1; 19/04/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 03/05/2018 – P!NK Announces 2019 North American Dates For Acclaimed Beautiful Trauma World Tour; 30/05/2018 – Billboard: Live Nation Acquires Festival Promoter ScoreMore Shows; 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.18 million for 21.21 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39B and $3.25 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (Put) (NYSE:NRG) by 20,000 shares to 120,000 shares, valued at $5.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs Inc (Prn) by 9.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ibis Cap Prns Llp reported 35,241 shares. Accuvest Glob Advsr accumulated 12,272 shares. 25,960 were accumulated by Utah Retirement. Hanseatic Management Serv has invested 0.08% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Waddell And Reed Financial Inc has 374,396 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Ameritas Invest holds 0.12% or 40,703 shares. Swiss Bancorporation accumulated 488,700 shares. Davenport & Ltd Liability Co accumulated 902,604 shares. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 75,685 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Holding has 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Dorsey Wright owns 34,542 shares or 0.53% of their US portfolio. 19,200 were reported by Kj Harrison & Prns Inc. Bnp Paribas Asset Sa invested in 0.12% or 230,430 shares. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 1.20M shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Com accumulated 101,706 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.66 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.18, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 56 investors sold IDTI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.62 million shares or 8.60% less from 111.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% stake. Kennedy Capital Mgmt Inc owns 197,409 shares. S Muoio And Limited Liability Company has invested 7.65% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Enterprise Financial Svcs holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. 20,015 are held by Los Angeles Cap Management And Equity Research. Oakworth Capital holds 0% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) or 240 shares. Frontier Cap Management Co Ltd has invested 0.21% in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Northern Tru Corp owns 2.22 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Autus Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 13,395 shares. Capital Research Investors holds 0.01% or 650,000 shares. Nwq Management Limited Liability holds 0.72% or 673,859 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.08% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI). Sg Americas Secs holds 0% or 10,313 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Dynamic Capital Mngmt has 2.76% invested in Integrated Device Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDTI) for 15,545 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 46,020 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

