As Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Market Valuation Rose, Dsam Partners Llp Upped by $2.57 Million Its Stake; As Cbs New (Put) (CBS) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Westchester Capital Management Boosted Its Position

Dsam Partners Llp increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dsam Partners Llp bought 40,862 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 343,552 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.83 million, up from 302,690 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dsam Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $70.3. About 137,493 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV); 26/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 30/05/2018 – Live Nation Acquires Premier Texas Concert Promoter And Festival Producer, ScoreMore Shows; 24/04/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Live; 14/05/2018 – Platinum Selling Artist Drake Announces ‘Aubrey And The Three Amigos Tour’ Kicking Off This Summer With Special Guests Migos; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Pricing Of Private Notes Offerings; 06/04/2018 – Kid Rock Announces ‘Red Blooded Rock N Roll Redneck Extravaganza Tour’; 14/05/2018 – Seaport District Unveils Full Artist Lineup For Inaugural Pier 17 Rooftop Concert Series

Westchester Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (Put) (CBS) by 234.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westchester Capital Management Llc bought 207,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.22% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 296,200 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.08M, up from 88,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westchester Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cbs Corp New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $53.2. About 1.04M shares traded. CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) has declined 10.83% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.26% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS – ISSUED STATEMENT ABOUT DECISION BY COURT TO DENY MOTION FOR TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER BROUGHT BY CBS, MEMBERS OF SPECIAL COMMITTEE OF BOARD; 16/05/2018 – NATIONAL AMUSEMENTS SAYS IN COURT FILING THAT THE BALANCE OF EQUITIES FAVORS DENYING CBS REQUEST FOR A TEMPORARY RESTRAINING ORDER; 27/04/2018 – EUROCOPTER AS350 CRASH IN WISCONSIN KILLS 3, CBS REPORTS; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 14/05/2018 – CBS – IF CONSUMMATED, DIVIDEND WOULD ENABLE CO TO OPERATE AS “INDEPENDENT, NON-CONTROLLED COMPANY AND MORE FULLY EVALUATE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES”; 06/03/2018 – Variety: John Carroll Lynch, Leslie Odom Jr. Among Cast for CBS All Access Series `$1′; 04/04/2018 – Morningstar: CBS-Viacom Merger on Shaky Ground as Companies Fight Over Leadership, Price; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 26/03/2018 – CBS: 60 MINUTES HAD HIGHEST METERED MKT RATING IN ABOUT 10 YRS; 16/05/2018 – Charles Gasparino: Sources @CBS and NAI say they don’t expect anything out of Chancery court until later tonight or tomorrow

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shelton Cap Mgmt accumulated 602 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Jane Street Group Limited Company stated it has 8,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hilton Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 1,084 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 203,885 shares. 121,659 are held by Mutual Of America Capital Management Ltd. Zebra Capital Management Llc invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Pnc Finance Services Gp Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Comerica Bankshares accumulated 0.05% or 89,282 shares. 19,200 were accumulated by Kj Harrison & Prtnrs. Carroll Assoc holds 0% or 16 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Lc owns 0% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 8,721 shares. Shapiro Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 1.57 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). First Trust Advsr LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) for 377,895 shares.

Westchester Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.44 billion and $2.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 469,198 shares to 378,902 shares, valued at $42.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Madison Square Garden Co New by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Discovery Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CBS shares while 170 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 195.93 million shares or 5.70% less from 207.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 204,582 are held by Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Inc Incorporated Ltd Liability. Glenmede Trust Na reported 155,150 shares. Fort Ltd Partnership holds 0.03% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 2,814 shares. Td Asset Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 227,781 shares. Moreover, Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Investec Asset Ltd reported 0.71% stake. 1.11M are owned by Parametric Associate Lc. Kcm Invest Advisors, a California-based fund reported 4,361 shares. Ftb Advsrs holds 0.01% or 2,933 shares in its portfolio. Allsquare Wealth Management Ltd Llc has 0% invested in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS). Da Davidson Company reported 19,203 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Plante Moran Financial Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) for 813 shares. Argent Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 10,600 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 67,778 shares. Vestor Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,593 shares.

