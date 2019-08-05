As Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Jane Street Group Has Cut by $4.04 Million Its Holding; Stifel Financial (SF) Position Maintained by Tributary Capital Management Llc

Tributary Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp (SF) by 15.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tributary Capital Management Llc bought 66,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.27% . The institutional investor held 501,657 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.47 million, up from 435,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tributary Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Stifel Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $56.27. About 415,154 shares traded. Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has risen 12.53% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SF News: 23/04/2018 – KBW Announces Bank Honor Roll Award Winners; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund III; 18/05/2018 – Contrary to Stifel representations, $AVAV whistleblower suit says illegal activity extends beyond drone incident to “ongoing” mishandling of top secret info and security violations; 22/05/2018 – Matthew Rohrmann Named Head of Investor Relations at AXIS Capital; 02/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Oversubscribed Five Point Capital Midstream Fund lll; 16/03/2018 Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-SVB Financial, UBS Wealth, BMO, Hermes Investment, Invesco; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure lll; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 24/05/2018 – Eaton Partners Acted as Exclusive Placement Agent for DIF Management B.V

Jane Street Group Llc decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) (LYV) by 39.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc sold 64,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.09% . The institutional investor held 99,900 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.35M, down from 164,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $70.7. About 732,642 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 47.51% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.51% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 05/03/2018 – LYV: So a On the Run 2 Tour event just got posted and quickly deleted from Beyoncé’s Facebook page & Ticketmaster. Somebody’s getting fired ���� – ! $LYV; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 19/03/2018 – Palms Casino Resort And Live Nation Present blink-182’s “Kings Of The Weekend” Rock Residency At The Newly Renovated Pearl Concert Theater; 02/04/2018 – Live Nation Declines Most in More Than Six Years; 03/05/2018 – LIVE NATION 1Q LOSS/SHR 24C; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Live Nation’s Notes B1, Affirms Ba3 Stable Cfr; 27/04/2018 – Live Nation’s Concerts Division Expands Regional Team In New York; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS PREMIER TX CONCERT PROMOTER, FESTIVAL; 30/05/2018 – LIVE NATION ENTERTAINMENT INC – ACQUIRED A MAJORITY STAKE IN SCOREMORE SHOWS; 02/05/2018 – LIVE NATION BUYS LEGENDARY ROCK IN RIO, ONE OF WORLD’S LARGEST,

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.85 earnings per share, up 21.43% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.7 per share. LYV’s profit will be $181.17 million for 20.79 P/E if the $0.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.41 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 107.32% EPS growth.

