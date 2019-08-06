As Littelfuse (LFUS) Valuation Declined, Crawford Investment Counsel Has Increased Stake by $882,700; Essex Property Trust (ESS) Shareholder Aew Capital Management LP Has Trimmed Its Stake by $16.44 Million as Stock Price Rose

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 4,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 57,722 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.53 million, up from 52,872 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $157.23. About 2,093 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.39-Adj EPS $2.53; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 26/04/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Conference May 10; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q EPS $1.45

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS) by 9.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 56,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.54% . The hedge fund held 554,800 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $160.47 million, down from 611,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Essex Property Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $295.58. About 3,056 shares traded. Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has risen 29.26% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.26% the S&P500. Some Historical ESS News: 28/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: Essex Street Market Additions Include Middle Eastern Counter From the Sussman Brothers; 17/04/2018 – HFF Announces $260M Construction Financing for 202 Broome Street at Essex Crossing; 27/03/2018 – NYC Econ Dev: NYCEDC Announces Additional Vendors Coming to New Essex Street Market; 15/03/2018 – ESSEX BIO-TECHNOLOGY LTD 1061.HK – FY TURNOVER HK$899.6 MLN VS HK$775.7 MLN; 28/03/2018 – PSIVIDA: ESSEX WOODLANDS TO PROVIDE UP TO $60.5M INVESTMENT; 06/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: USS Essex (LHD 2) Amphibious Readiness Group (ARG) Underway for Pre-Season Tactical Workout; 02/05/2018 – New Town Utopia – a sweet, sad film about Essex; 30/04/2018 – YellowAdvertiser: EXCLUSIVE: Police called in over claims staff at Essex NHS trust had sex with vulnerable patients, as health; 23/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust – A New Addition To The REIT Forum’s Portfolio; 21/05/2018 – Essex Property Trust Declares Quarterly Distributions

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Littelfuse Announces Preliminary Financial Results for Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronics Stock Q2 Earnings Due on Jul 31: ROG, GDI & More – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Littelfuse to Release Second Quarter Financial Results on July 31, 2019 – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Littelfuse, Inc. (LFUS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $11,792 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Lp owns 209,733 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 32,982 are held by Hamilton Point Investment Ltd Co. California Public Employees Retirement holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 44,587 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd accumulated 2,375 shares. 150 were accumulated by Paradigm Asset Mngmt Co Limited. Pitcairn Com reported 1,524 shares stake. Bamco Inc Ny stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). 3,076 were reported by Suntrust Banks Inc. 1,767 are owned by Art Limited Liability Co. Prudential Financial Incorporated reported 0% stake. Strs Ohio invested 0.02% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsr holds 1,369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rmb Mngmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 20,159 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Ftb Advsrs owns 199 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc by 43,998 shares to 152,643 shares, valued at $12.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 10,134 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,286 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold ESS shares while 142 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 62.72 million shares or 0.99% less from 63.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 30 shares. Victory Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Natixis Advsr LP invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Quadrant Mngmt Llc has invested 1.18% in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity Rech Inc, California-based fund reported 71,659 shares. Destination Wealth Mgmt reported 0.01% stake. Adelante Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 4.9% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 345,888 shares. Renaissance Group Inc Ltd Liability holds 724 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bb&T Secs holds 842 shares. Ajo LP has 977 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank accumulated 1,633 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shelton Mgmt owns 0% invested in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) for 238 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.03% or 8,498 shares. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America has 61,197 shares for 1.57% of their portfolio. Nomura reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $2.32 million activity. EUDY JOHN D sold $1.04 million worth of stock.

Analysts await Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $3.31 earnings per share, up 5.08% or $0.16 from last year’s $3.15 per share. ESS’s profit will be $218.62 million for 22.32 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.33 actual earnings per share reported by Essex Property Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Significant Time For Essex’s Future – Full Of Opportunities – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Essex Property Trust Prices $400 Million of 3.000% Senior Notes Due 2030 – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Do Analysts Think About Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ESS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Essex Property Trust: Buy This Top-Shelf, 3.1%-Yielding Apartment REIT For Income And Safety – Seeking Alpha” published on January 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Essex Property Trust (ESS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: January 31, 2019.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 379,000 shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $92.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.66M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.73 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NYSE:ESRT).