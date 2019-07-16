As Littelfuse (LFUS) Stock Declined, Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Has Increased Stake by $772,772; Caesars Entmt (CZR) Market Value Declined While Silver Point Capital LP Has Trimmed Its Holding

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 125.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 4,246 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,622 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39 million, up from 3,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $170.55. About 133,973 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 19.13% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.56% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 22/04/2018 – DJ Littelfuse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LFUS); 21/03/2018 – Littelfuse at Management Roadshow Hosted By CL King Today; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Mouser as 2017 High Service Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Adj EPS $2.39; 06/03/2018 Littelfuse Introduces 1200V SiC MOSFETs with Ultra-Low On-Resistances at APEC 2018; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%

Silver Point Capital Lp decreased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 37.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Silver Point Capital Lp sold 9.94M shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 16.23M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.08M, down from 26.17M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Silver Point Capital Lp who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.98 billion market cap company. It closed at $11.84 lastly. It is down 26.85% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 09/05/2018 – VICI Properties Intends to Acquire Octavius Tower at Caesars Palace and Harrah’s Philadelphia Real Estate Asset; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Plans Resort in Puerto Los Cabos, Mexico; 07/03/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 4Q Rev $1.9B; 25/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment: Resort Will be $200M Non-Gaming, Beach-Front Project; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT CORP – QTRLY SAME-STORE REVENUES REMAINED FLAT YEAR-OVER-YEAR AT $1.96 BLN; 16/04/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Announces Repricing of CEOC $1.5B Senior Secured Term Loan; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 15/04/2018 – Caesars Will Manage, Not Own, Resort as Part of New Growth Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Persado’s Al Platform Powers Increased Customer Engagement for Caesars Entertainment on Salesforce Marketing Cloud; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI

Analysts await Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-0.02 EPS, down 150.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $-0.32 actual EPS reported by Caesars Entertainment Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -93.75% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 763,143 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 4.79M shares or 0% of its portfolio. Element Capital Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Levin Capital Strategies LP has invested 0.05% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). River Road Asset Mngmt Limited Company invested in 0.01% or 28,600 shares. Guggenheim Limited Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 23,337 shares. Barclays Pcl owns 0.02% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 3.64 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 2.50M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Ww Asset Management Inc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.01% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). 10,354 are held by Bb&T. Voloridge Inv Management Limited Liability owns 1.05 million shares. 310,033 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd. Canyon Capital Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 16.27% stake. D E Shaw Incorporated reported 14.75 million shares.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Msci Europe (IEUR) by 7,079 shares to 33,449 shares, valued at $1.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 10,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,051 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).