As Littelfuse (LFUS) Shares Declined, Gabelli Funds Has Decreased Position; Cutter & Company Brokerage Trimmed Its Position in Cisco Sys (CSCO) by $518,181

Gabelli Funds Llc decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 8.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gabelli Funds Llc sold 2,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.20M, down from 31,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gabelli Funds Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $159.33. About 118,321 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 39.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc sold 9,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 15,232 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $822,000, down from 25,009 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $208.77 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $48.77. About 15.58 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500.

Gabelli Funds Llc, which manages about $25.90 billion and $15.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) by 57,500 shares to 491,781 shares, valued at $21.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bausch Health Companies Inc Co by 113,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 229,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Pan American Silver Corp Com (NASDAQ:PAAS).

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Littelfuse, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:LFUS) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Littelfuse (LFUS) Misses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LFUS Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Estimate Littelfuse (LFUS) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $11,792 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Limited Liability invested 0.47% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). 45,322 are owned by Parametric Port Lc. Condor Capital Management invested in 0.08% or 2,811 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 47,338 shares. Copeland Mngmt Limited Liability Com has invested 1.48% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Comerica Commercial Bank, a Michigan-based fund reported 16,952 shares. Alta Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.93% or 86,294 shares in its portfolio. Mairs Inc invested in 381,308 shares. Alphaone Service Lc holds 0.01% or 85 shares in its portfolio. Adirondack Trust Communications reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Macquarie Grp Limited reported 0.01% in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Dubuque Comml Bank & has 0% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 81 shares. Peoples Financial Services owns 38 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Pictet Asset Limited holds 0.17% or 413,294 shares in its portfolio. Prudential Inc has 15,756 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Alphabet, Amazon.com, Microsoft, Cisco Systems and eBay – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for August 14, 2019 : CSCO, A, CGC, NTAP, CACI, PRSP, VIPS, JE, SPTN, CATS, SMTS, HROW – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Cisco -7.3% amid short current-quarter guidance – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: Cisco, Axalta Coating, Ennis, Integer and Pilgrim’s Pride – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Capital Mgmt reported 276,428 shares. Stonebridge Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 1.17% stake. California-based Strategic Wealth Advisors Grp Inc Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Mercer Cap Advisers has 0.24% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sadoff Investment Management Ltd Liability accumulated 5.2% or 1.12M shares. Thompson Mgmt accumulated 1.93% or 187,288 shares. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Com holds 1.39% or 614,929 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership invested in 0.78% or 2.82 million shares. Private Asset stated it has 0.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Patten Incorporated holds 1.46% or 62,903 shares. Pictet And Cie (Europe) Sa has invested 0.04% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cohen Steers reported 3,401 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Kingfisher Cap Ltd Com invested 1.68% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Compton Cap Inc Ri holds 199,004 shares. Srb Corp owns 0.07% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 14,337 shares.

Cutter & Company Brokerage Inc, which manages about $412.24M and $351.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kraft Heinz Co by 11,838 shares to 15,593 shares, valued at $509,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains Gp Hldgs Lp by 14,248 shares in the quarter, for a total of 138,133 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity.