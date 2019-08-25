As Littelfuse (LFUS) Share Price Declined, Renaissance Technologies Decreased Position; Guyasuta Investment Advisors Upped Its Michaels Cos (MIK) Holding

Renaissance Technologies Llc decreased its stake in Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) by 74.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Renaissance Technologies Llc sold 67,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% . The hedge fund held 22,634 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.13 million, down from 90,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Renaissance Technologies Llc who had been investing in Littelfuse Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.78% or $6.04 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 148,701 shares traded. Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) has declined 22.54% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.54% the S&P500. Some Historical LFUS News: 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse 1Q Net $36M; 30/05/2018 – Littelfuse Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Horizon Bancorp (IN), Allegiant Travel, Littelfuse, Dova Pharmaceuticals, BOK Fi; 14/03/2018 – Littelfuse Management Roadshow Scheduled By CL King for Mar. 21; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees 2Q Adj Effective Tax Rate 19.5%-20.5%; 24/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honored by TTI with Supplier Excellence Award; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.39 TO $2.53, EST. $2.21; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 02/05/2018 – LITTELFUSE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.39, EST. $1.81; 02/05/2018 – Littelfuse Sees FY18 Adj Effective Tax Rate 18%-21%

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Michaels Cos Inc (MIK) by 29.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc bought 39,870 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.45% . The institutional investor held 174,720 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.00M, up from 134,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Michaels Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $830.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 6.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.25. About 2.25M shares traded. The Michaels Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIK) has declined 66.31% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.31% the S&P500. Some Historical MIK News: 21/03/2018 – Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 17/05/2018 – Michaels Recalls Pottery Wheel Kits Due to Fire and Burn Hazard; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS COMPANIES INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE STORE SALES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 0% AND 1.5%; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Sales $5.22B-$5.3B; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. to Close 94 Full-Size Aaron Brothers Stores, Reposition Aaron Brothers as a ‘Store-Within-a-Store’; 17/05/2018 – CPSC: MICHAELS RECALLS POTTERY WHEEL KITS FOR FIRE-BURN HAZARD; 22/03/2018 – MICHAELS 4Q ADJ EPS $1.19, EST. $1.18; 21/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: Crafts retailer Michaels to close all Aaron Brothers stores; 22/03/2018 – Michaels Cos. Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.19-Adj EPS $2.32; 04/04/2018 – Michaels and Sequential Brands Group Announce Expansion of Martha Stewart Offerings

Since June 10, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $11,792 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold LFUS shares while 82 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 22.95 million shares or 6.83% less from 24.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership holds 209,733 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Guardian Cap Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) for 1,660 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.06% or 4,090 shares. Axiom International Ltd Limited Liability Company De holds 0.06% or 10,661 shares in its portfolio. Fdx Advsrs stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Parametric Assocs Limited Company accumulated 45,322 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 2,571 shares. Hightower Advisors Ltd Llc reported 3,605 shares. Principal Gp Inc holds 798,341 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Profund Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 2,522 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 8,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 54,448 are owned by Envestnet Asset Management. First Personal Finance Svcs invested in 72 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has 0.05% invested in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS). Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio owns 7,355 shares.

More notable recent Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Robert Olstein Buys 5 Stocks in 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 86% – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Littelfuse declares $0.48 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Littelfuse Inc (LFUS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Good Is Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) At Creating Shareholder Value? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Renaissance Technologies Llc, which manages about $63.99B and $110.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide Hldgs In by 69,900 shares to 146,100 shares, valued at $7.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in China Biologic Prods Hldgs I by 22,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Warrior Met Coal Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $984.22M and $897.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 2,550 shares to 234,375 shares, valued at $28.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific I (NYSE:TMO) by 1,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,304 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).