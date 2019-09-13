As Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Lakewood Capital Management LP Has Decreased Its Holding; Ttm Technologies (TTMI) Holder Nomura Holdings Has Increased Position by $335,180 as Share Price Declined

Nomura Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ttm Technologies (TTMI) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nomura Holdings Inc bought 33,518 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.40% . The institutional investor held 618,458 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.25M, up from 584,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ttm Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.29B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $12.26. About 1.08M shares traded. TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) has declined 39.64% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.64% the S&P500. Some Historical TTMI News: 18/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. Completes Acquisition Of Anaren, Inc; 23/03/2018 TTM Tech Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. to Host Analyst and Investor Day on May 24, 2018; 11/05/2018 – TTM Tech Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 17; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 34C TO 40C, EST. 33C; 02/05/2018 – TTM Technologies 1Q EPS 9c; 02/05/2018 – TTM TECH SEES 2Q REV. $700M TO $750.0M, EST. $652.2M; 08/05/2018 – TTM Technologies, Inc. earns recognition as a John Deere “Partner-level Supplier” and Supplier of the Year; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.6% of TTM Tech; 09/05/2018 – TTM Technologies: James K. Bass Resigns From Board

Lakewood Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 78.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp sold 614,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 170,169 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.21M, down from 784,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $5.71 during the last trading session, reaching $127.07. About 257,795 shares traded or 5.63% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Sees New Locations Adding Net $1.4 Billion in Annualized Rev; 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold TTMI shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 110.43 million shares or 1.32% less from 111.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 17,766 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 4.96 million shares. Shell Asset Mngmt invested 0.01% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Cs Mckee Lp accumulated 62,250 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 46,989 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Quantbot LP accumulated 34,696 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Moreover, Federated Inc Pa has 0.01% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Ironwood Limited Liability Corporation has 1.89% invested in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Legal General Public Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Company holds 0% or 23,017 shares in its portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability holds 3.39 million shares. Brighton Jones Limited Liability stated it has 13,106 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Lc reported 114,624 shares.

Nomura Holdings Inc, which manages about $22.61 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Td Ameritrade Holding Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 40,252 shares to 44,848 shares, valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Groupon Inc (NASDAQ:GRPN) by 602,322 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,878 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:MU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.46 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 66 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 24.05 million shares or 5.06% more from 22.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Price T Rowe Assocs Inc Md reported 9,421 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 0.01% or 62,664 shares. Menta Capital Limited Co stated it has 0.54% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.01% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 235,252 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 1,088 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bogle Investment Mgmt LP De holds 8,199 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager LP reported 28,215 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3,171 shares. Boston Prtn holds 806,788 shares. Asset Management reported 10 shares. Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corp has 69 shares. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Co invested in 246 shares. Cardinal Cap Ltd Com Ct holds 3% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 772,278 shares. Susquehanna Grp Limited Liability Partnership owns 4,495 shares.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.14 earnings per share, up 10.95% or $0.31 from last year’s $2.83 per share. LAD’s profit will be $71.22 million for 10.12 P/E if the $3.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.95 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.44% EPS growth.

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Plantronics Inc New (NYSE:PLT) by 424,003 shares to 855,992 shares, valued at $31.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 15,231 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,831 shares, and has risen its stake in Dell Technologies Inc.