As Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Stock Price Rose, Park West Asset Management Increased by $96.21 Million Its Position; Sheets Smith Wealth Management Position in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) Raised as Stock Value Rose

Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 36.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought 21,351 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.93% . The institutional investor held 80,251 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 58,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $57.28. About 99,691 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 1.29% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.29% the S&P500.

Park West Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 418.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park West Asset Management Llc bought 1.05 million shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 1.30 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $120.18 million, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park West Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $131.82. About 73,712 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – UNDER EXISTING $250 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION, ABOUT $154 MLN REMAINS AVAILABLE

Sheets Smith Wealth Management, which manages about $700.54M and $461.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waters Corp (NYSE:WAT) by 7,400 shares to 17,558 shares, valued at $4.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Park West Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.77 billion and $2.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Urovant Sciences Ltd by 42,500 shares to 432,500 shares, valued at $4.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.