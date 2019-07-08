As Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Pnc Financial Services Group Has Cut Position; Advisors Asset Management Cut Stake in Enbridge (ENB) by $1.28 Million

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc decreased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 5.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc sold 15,133 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,683 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.46 million, down from 278,816 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $119.41. About 118,495 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY USED VEHICLE RETAIL SAME STORE SALES INCREASED 5%; 22/04/2018 – DJ Lithia Motors Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LAD); 06/03/2018 Haig Partners Advises Prestige Family Of Fine Cars On Sale To Lithia Motors, Inc; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 30.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 35,683 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,504 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 115,187 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $36.05. About 1.13M shares traded. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC ENF.TO RISES 5.4 PCT TO C$29.50 AFTER ENBRIDGE ANNOUNCES PROPOSALS TO BUY-IN SPONSORED VEHICLES; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces $1.120B Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 07/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE REPORTS EXPIRATION OF NOTES TENDER OFFER BY SPECTRA; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HOLDINGS INC – AFFILIATES OF ENBRIDGE INCOME FUND HAVE ENTERED INTO AGREEMENTS WITH CPPIB; 17/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces Conversion Results for Series 1 Preferred Shrs; 09/05/2018 – Enbridge Announces US$1.120 Billion Sale of U.S. Midstream Businesses; 16/03/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – SPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS LP DOES NOT EXPECT ANY MATERIAL IMPACT TO ITS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FROM FERC POLICY ACTIONS; 25/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ALJ’S RECOMMENDATIONS NOT BINDING ON MINNESOTA PUC AND ENBRIDGE EXPECTS PUC TO VOTE ON LINE 3 REPLACEMENT PROJECT IN JUNE 2018; 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE NOT IN TALKS TO BUY TRANS MOUNTAIN OR OPERATE PIPELINE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Management, L.L.C. Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 EPS, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.22 million for 23.11 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Diversified High Incom (HNW) by 26,140 shares to 87,922 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,580 shares in the quarter, for a total of 420,247 shares, and has risen its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN).

More notable recent Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This Refining Giant Joins a Race to Solve Americaâ€™s $100 Million a Day Oil Problem – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Enbridge: A Year In Review – Seeking Alpha” published on March 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Just OK Is OK For MLPs – Seeking Alpha” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Enbridge – The Motley Fool” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Top Stocks for July 2019 (part one) – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Mantech International Corp (MANT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lithia Motors Launches Apple Business Chat – Business Wire” published on October 02, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Lithia Motors Welcomes Ford Lincoln of Morgantown, West Virginia to the Lithia Network – Business Wire” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For February 19, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Analysts await Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.91 earnings per share, up 15.48% or $0.39 from last year’s $2.52 per share. LAD’s profit will be $67.36 million for 10.26 P/E if the $2.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.44 actual earnings per share reported by Lithia Motors, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 19.26% EPS growth.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eastgroup Ppty Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 46,401 shares to 48,845 shares, valued at $5.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 99,008 shares in the quarter, for a total of 614,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP).