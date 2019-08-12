As Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Shares Rose, Shareholder Lakewood Capital Management LP Upped Stake; Ws Management Lllp Position in Micron Technology (MU) Raised by $76.90 Million

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (MU) by 1875.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 1.88M shares as the company’s stock rose 7.14% . The hedge fund held 1.98 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.65M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Micron Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $41.79. About 8.60M shares traded. Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) has declined 15.32% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.32% the S&P500. Some Historical MU News: 22/03/2018 – Tech Wreck: Corning, Micron, T.I Among Thursday’s Battered — Barron’s Blog; 31/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Washington to slap tariffs on steel, aluminium from EU on Thursday; 06/04/2018 – Micron Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Micron Technology To ‘BB+’; Outlook Stable; 05/03/2018 Micron Technology to Host Analyst and Investor Event; 11/05/2018 – BIO KEY HLDR MICRON’S STAKE REFLECTS CONVERTED SERIES B-1 SHRS; 15/05/2018 – APPALOOSA LP DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN COMCAST CORP; 11/05/2018 – TABLE-Hosokawa Micron 6277.T – 6-MTH group results; 26/03/2018 – Micron Solutions 4Q Loss/Shr 13c; 28/03/2018 – Micron Waste Technologies Testifies to the Canadian Senate Regarding Innovations in Cannabis Waste Management

Lakewood Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) by 1.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lakewood Capital Management Lp bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.80% . The hedge fund held 784,169 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $72.73M, up from 769,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lakewood Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Lithia Mtrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.01B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $129.54. About 41,281 shares traded. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $12 BLN TO $12.5 BLN; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Grp Inc has 183,101 shares. Raymond James And has invested 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Royal Bancorp Of Canada owns 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) for 31,931 shares. Wells Fargo And Communications Mn, a California-based fund reported 237,637 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 503 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tyvor Capital Ltd Liability reported 2.23% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems accumulated 8,400 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.08% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 23,019 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd invested in 0% or 82 shares. James Invest Research holds 0.05% or 7,675 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldg Ag reported 3,657 shares stake. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Goldman Sachs holds 0% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 132,931 shares. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0.12% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Lakewood Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vereit Inc by 500,000 shares to 4.07M shares, valued at $34.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.07M shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in G (NASDAQ:GIII) by 135,188 shares to 340,257 shares, valued at $13.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 4,445 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 104,917 shares, and cut its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold MU shares while 237 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 807.22 million shares or 2.34% less from 826.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Ins holds 0.01% or 22,130 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 0.19% or 1.83M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt owns 0.05% invested in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 65,539 shares. Millennium Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 503,123 shares. Frontier Invest accumulated 34,588 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Dupont Capital Corporation has 41,461 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Quantres Asset has invested 4.99% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Argent Tru stated it has 0.08% in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Bp Public Lc owns 125,000 shares. Wesbanco Fincl Bank reported 0.01% stake. Sumitomo Life Ins stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU). Twin Capital Inc owns 138,375 shares or 0.28% of their US portfolio. Scotia reported 46,769 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Llc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) for 26.62 million shares. Tarbox Family Office stated it has 396 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

