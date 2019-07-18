As Lithia Motors Cl A (LAD) Stock Price Rose, Holder Df Dent & Co Has Lifted Its Stake; Amerisourcebergen (ABC) Share Price Declined While Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Trimmed by $2.98 Million Its Holding

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Amerisourcebergen (ABC) by 34.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc sold 37,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.89% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 72,250 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.75M, down from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amerisourcebergen for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.98% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.46. About 1.96M shares traded or 39.52% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Working to Resume Production at PharMEDium’s Memphis Facility as Soon as Possible; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q REV. $41.0B, EST. $40.59B; 09/03/2018 – The Moyer Foundation Receives Grant from the AmerisourceBergen Foundation to Launch New Community Program for Children Living with Addiction in their Families; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN – PRODUCTION AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY REMAINS VOLUNTARILY SUSPENDED

Df Dent & Co Inc increased its stake in Lithia Motors Inc Cl A (LAD) by 181.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Df Dent & Co Inc bought 17,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 26,750 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, up from 9,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Df Dent & Co Inc who had been investing in Lithia Motors Inc Cl A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $117.55. About 282,378 shares traded or 18.01% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 16.81% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.38% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $10.60; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q REV. $2.7B, EST. $2.69B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – NEW VEHICLE SAME STORE SALES DECREASED 2% IN QUARTER; 14/03/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 12th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.07, EST. $2.29; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B

Schwerin Boyle Capital Management Inc, which manages about $781.49M and $910.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 29,000 shares to 46,000 shares, valued at $5.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 22,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC).