As Liquidity Services (LQDT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Harvey Partners Trimmed Holding by $805,000; Cibc Asset Management Trimmed Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Stake as Valuation Declined

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 60.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 78,127 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 51,501 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67 million, down from 129,628 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $52.14. About 2.77M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 26/04/2018 – Southwest not just looking at fan blades in fatal midair failure; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: AIRCRAFT TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – ACCELERATED PROGRAM TO INSPECT FAN BLADES ON TUESDAY AND WILL INSPECT ALL REMAINING ENGINE FAN BLADES WITHIN THE NEXT 30 DAYS; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST CEO SAYS LAST INSPECTION ON THE PLANE WAS APRIL 15; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – CONFIRMS AN ACCIDENT INVOLVING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FLIGHT 1380; 20/04/2018 – FAA, European Air Regulators to Impose Emergency Inspection Requirements for Some Boeing 737 Engines; 08/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Reports April Traffic; 17/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines: Flight Had 144 Customers and Five Southwest Crewmembers Onboard; 18/04/2018 – ABC15 Arizona: #BREAKING: The NTSB has released a photo of a piece of engine cowling from the Southwest Airlines flight; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT PHILLY AIRPORT: NBC

Harvey Partners Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 29.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Harvey Partners Llc sold 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The hedge fund held 272,500 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, down from 387,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Harvey Partners Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $252.71M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.47. About 60,914 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 01/05/2018 – North Palm Beach Auctions Items from Village Clubhouse and Restaurant; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, Golndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Liquidity Services Announces Strategic Reorganization and Key Leadership Appointments – GlobeNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Historic Floating Theater for Auction in Cincinnati – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tech Blowout Sale Slated for March 14-19 on Liquidation.com – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Liquidity Services Stock Popped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Strategies Limited Liability Company invested in 0.14% or 19,675 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 14,800 shares. Guggenheim Capital Lc reported 20,884 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp holds 89,681 shares. 10,000 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 318,815 shares. Principal Fincl Incorporated stated it has 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation stated it has 82,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 10,249 shares stake. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Pnc Financial Grp Incorporated reported 3,679 shares stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Llc owns 49,189 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reported 16,000 shares stake. Morgan Stanley invested in 98,107 shares or 0% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).

Harvey Partners Llc, which manages about $369.32M and $60.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (NYSE:ASPN) by 188,000 shares to 1.00 million shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 502,281 shares. 36.89M were reported by Vanguard Group. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.09% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 2.45 million shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Ltd Liability Company has 1.82% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Connecticut-based Hartford Invest Management Com has invested 0.14% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Asset Management accumulated 0.09% or 32,888 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt holds 0.2% or 95,775 shares in its portfolio. First Republic Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 25,218 shares. Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund has 9,890 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited has 107,238 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Lc holds 0.04% or 1,000 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas, Texas-based fund reported 716,735 shares. Quantitative Inv Ltd Llc reported 221,200 shares stake. Bridges Management holds 0.02% or 11,729 shares.

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 0.93% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $572.94 million for 12.18 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.90% negative EPS growth.