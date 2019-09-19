As Liquidity Services (LQDT) Stock Value Declined, Holder Staley Capital Advisers Trimmed by $1.99 Million Its Position; Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company LTD Has Cut Position in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by $362,560 as Market Value Declined

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Genuine Parts Co (GPC) by 32.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd sold 3,520 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.32% . The institutional investor held 7,176 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743,000, down from 10,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Genuine Parts Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $97.05. About 360,346 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT – COMBINED CO EXPECTS 90% OF COST SYNERGIES TO BE REALIZED WITHIN 2 YEARS POST-CLOSING & TO INCUR LESS THAN $50 MLN IN ONE-TIME CASH COSTS; 12/04/2018 – Genuine Parts to Spin Off S.P. Richards, Which Will Then Merge With Essendant; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT, GENUINE PARTS COMPANY’S S.P. RICHARDS TO COMBINE; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION IMPLIES A VALUATION OF S.P. RICHARDS OF ABOUT $680 MLN; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL HAS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF CO & GENUINE PARTS COMPANY, IS EXPECTED TO BE TAX FREE TO COS RESPECTIVE SHAREHOLDERS

Staley Capital Advisers Inc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 12.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Staley Capital Advisers Inc sold 332,433 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.65 million, down from 2.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $262.48M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 19,732 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Loss/Shr 18c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $1.19 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 27,080 shares to 52,520 shares, valued at $1.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 5,006 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,337 shares, and has risen its stake in Hartford Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:HIG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold GPC shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Orleans Cap Corp La has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 1.76 million are held by Invesco Limited. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP reported 0% stake. Baystate Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Ghp Invest Advisors stated it has 27,165 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Ameritas Inv Prtn Inc holds 13,275 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Haverford Tru has invested 0.66% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Colony Grp Inc Llc invested in 46,592 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 124,385 shares. Macquarie Gru owns 2,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cornerstone Incorporated invested in 121 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Gru Inc reported 89,212 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bangor Financial Bank stated it has 4,729 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Forbes J M And Commerce Ltd Liability Partnership has 2,865 shares. American Century Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Genuine Parts Co. – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 Consumer Stocks to Buy in an Uncertain Market – Investorplace.com” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genuine Parts declares $0.7625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) CEO Pay Fair? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Genuine Parts takes full control of Inenco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.74 million for 16.51 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Elite Racing Trailer for Sale on AuctionDeals.com – GlobeNewswire” on January 22, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Tech Blowout Sale Slated for March 14-19 on Liquidation.com – GlobeNewswire” on March 14, 2019. More interesting news about Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Liquidity Services Keeps Trying for a Turnaround – Motley Fool” published on May 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Liquidity Services (LQDT) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Analysts await Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $-0.06 earnings per share, up 57.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.14 per share. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Liquidity Services, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% negative EPS growth.