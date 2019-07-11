As Liquidity Services (LQDT) Stock Value Declined, Granahan Investment Management Raised Its Position by $366,394; Waters Parkerson & Company Raised Its Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) Position by $310,000; Shares Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 19.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 52,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 323,406 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.49M, up from 271,064 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.97 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.94. About 40,395 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace

Waters Parkerson & Company increased its stake in Tower Semiconductorf (TSEM) by 3.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waters Parkerson & Company bought 19,375 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 627,575 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.39M, up from 608,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waters Parkerson & Company who had been investing in Tower Semiconductorf for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.16% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $16.55. About 180,030 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 28.78% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.21% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 41C; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 14/05/2018 – TowerJazz Achieves IATF 16949 Automotive Quality Certification Expanding its High Quality Automotive Manufacturing Capabilities; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 20/03/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Drexel for Mar. 27; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s Smallest Global Shutter Pixel

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Euronet (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 8,609 shares to 94,346 shares, valued at $13.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conmed Corp (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 20,477 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,565 shares, and cut its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (NASDAQ:OXFD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 83,000 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors stated it has 224 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bridgeway reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Moreover, Robotti Robert has 0.03% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Prudential Fin invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Royal Bancorp Of Canada invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Harvey Ptnrs Limited Com reported 3.48% stake. 8,981 are owned by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Staley Cap Advisers has invested 1.47% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Granahan Invest Inc Ma has 0.13% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 323,406 shares. Aristotle Cap Boston Ltd Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 518,995 shares. Ameriprise Fin owns 156,610 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 939 are held by Dorsey Wright & Assoc.