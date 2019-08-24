As Liquidity Services (LQDT) Shares Declined, Diversified Investment Strategies Has Decreased Its Stake by $347,200; Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has Decreased Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Holding by $1.54 Million as Valuation Rose

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $7.2. About 56,330 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 30/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Chief Accounting Officer Michael Sweeney to Resign April 20; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 22/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES TO SELL ITS BIOPHARMACEUTICAL ASSETS; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 22/03/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Quarterly Blowout Event for Hottest Consumer Electronics Merchandise; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its stake in Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) by 21.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank sold 26,036 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 95,668 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.67 million, down from 121,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Suntrust Bks Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.09% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $59.05. About 2.86 million shares traded or 4.85% up from the average. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 08/05/2018 – Accenture at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 05/05/2018 – Mohawk Industries Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 10; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 14/03/2018 – Icon at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 21/05/2018 – Brunswick at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 30/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 6-7; 14/03/2018 – Civitas Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 21; 28/03/2018 – CoStar at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 29/03/2018 – Shake Shack at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES DECREASED $51 MLN SEQUENTIALLY AND $91 MLN YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Inc (Ca) has invested 0.01% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Patten Incorporated owns 0.74% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 28,995 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 304,523 shares. 380,846 are owned by Chevy Chase Trust Inc. Natl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, New York-based fund reported 4.16 million shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0.13% or 2.37M shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Rech Advsrs Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 36,063 shares. 6,185 were accumulated by Canandaigua Comml Bank And. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Com accumulated 9 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs reported 0.01% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Eagle Global Ltd Liability reported 198,784 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 127,692 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 0.01% stake. South State Corp invested in 12,196 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Cap Intll Invsts reported 0.35% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI).

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $630.40M for 10.40 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) by 25,697 shares to 88,222 shares, valued at $6.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 43,436 shares in the quarter, for a total of 212,221 shares, and has risen its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bridgeway Capital Management owns 0.01% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 84,900 shares. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 3.87 million shares. 505 are owned by First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust. Prudential Financial Incorporated has 61,203 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 20,180 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 156,610 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 98,107 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Com holds 13,938 shares. The Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Northern Corp has 357,801 shares for 0% of their portfolio. D E Shaw Inc holds 0% or 22,616 shares in its portfolio. Tower Research Capital Limited Co (Trc) owns 0% invested in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) for 2,181 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Technologies Ltd has invested 0.02% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).