As Liquidity Services (LQDT) Share Value Declined, Holder Diversified Investment Strategies Cut Its Position by $347,200; As At&T (T) Valuation Rose, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Lifted Its Position

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $246.87 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.93% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $7.37. About 63,883 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 27/03/2018 – Liquidity Services Hosts “Energy Insights 2018” Conference for Oil & Gas Professionals; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Liquidity Services; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON – SAW FRANCHISE GROWTH IN FOREX TRADING, TRI-PARTY REPO ACTIVITY, COLLATERAL MANAGEMENT, SECURITIES LENDING, LIQUIDITY SERVICES IN QTR; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc. (T) by 17.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc bought 21,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The hedge fund held 144,747 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 123,450 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $249.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $34.17. About 33.97 million shares traded or 19.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S COMPAL ELECTRONICS 2324.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$78.36 BLN; 19/04/2018 – AT&T Chief Attacks Lawsuit to Block Time Warner Merger; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: TIME WARNER DEAL SET TO CLOSE AFTER JUDGE’S RULING; 11/05/2018 – AT&T boss says hiring Cohen was `big mistake’; 09/05/2018 – AT&T paying Trump’s lawyer gobs of cash is a PR nightmare that raises big questions; 27/03/2018 – FCC Ex-Commissioner Doubts U.S. Can Win AT&T-Time Warner Fight; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 13/05/2018 – good story detailing the stephenson-trump relationship: In hiring Michael Cohen, AT&T betrays a complicated relationship with Trump; 20/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: U.S. government investigating AT&T, Verizon over wireless collusion claim; 09/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S ASUSTEK COMPUTER 2357.TW SAYS MARCH SALES AT T$40.75 BLN

Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc, which manages about $340.50 million and $251.47M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mine Safety Appliances Company Llc (NYSE:MSA) by 8,762 shares to 27,232 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

