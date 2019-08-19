As Liquidity Services (LQDT) Market Value Declined, Diversified Investment Strategies Has Cut Its Holding; Archon Partners Raised Its Holding in Servicenow (NOW) by $4.08 Million as Stock Price Rose

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $227.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 888 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 14/05/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Operation Graduation Online Auction Event; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c

Archon Partners Llc increased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 301.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Partners Llc bought 16,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 22,100 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.45 million, up from 5,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Partners Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $256.2. About 197,318 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 01/05/2018 – Biomedical Depot and Imaging Repair Service Now Available from Parts; 15/05/2018 – 3CLogic Wins ServiceNow Knowledge18 CreatorCon Hackathon; 09/05/2018 – ServiceNow Partner imaKumo is Rebranded to Engage ESM as Part of Global Growth Strategy by Atos; 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC QTRLY TOTAL GAAP REV $589.2 MLN, UP 37 PCT; 02/05/2018 – Nuvolo Launches Medical Device Cyber Security – Powered by ServiceNow; 07/05/2018 – ServiceChannel Announces Solution Integration at ServiceNow Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – ServiceNow Acquires Parlo, Al Workforce Solution; 10/04/2018 – 3CLogic to Showcase its ServiceNow Certified Integration at Knowledge18; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW BUYS PARLO, AI WORKFORCE SOLUTION; 05/04/2018 – ServiceNow Research Uncovers Security’s Patching Paradox

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Archon Partners Llc, which manages about $495.23M and $474.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp by 15,400 shares to 144,000 shares, valued at $13.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.