As Liquidity Services (LQDT) Market Valuation Declined, Diversified Investment Strategies Lowered Its Position by $347,200; Ingalls & Snyder Has Raised Its Biogen (BIIB) Stake

Ingalls & Snyder Llc increased its stake in Biogen Inc (BIIB) by 61.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ingalls & Snyder Llc bought 4,608 shares as the company's stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 12,045 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.85 million, up from 7,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ingalls & Snyder Llc who had been investing in Biogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $233.18. About 807,490 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500.

Diversified Investment Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Liquidity Services (LQDT) by 71.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc sold 49,600 shares as the company's stock declined 1.21% . The institutional investor held 19,675 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152,000, down from 69,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $239.26 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.11. About 39,615 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has declined 6.19% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.19% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Ingalls & Snyder Llc, which manages about $3.07B and $2.10 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 85,850 shares to 1.76M shares, valued at $50.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 284,695 shares, and cut its stake in Gray Television Inc (NYSE:GTN).