As Liquidity Services (LQDT) Market Valuation Declined, Aristotle Capital Boston Upped Position; As Cosan LTD (CZZ) Shares Rose, Holder Gramercy Funds Management Cut Its Holding by $12.16 Million

Aristotle Capital Boston Llc increased its stake in Liquidity Services Inc (LQDT) by 42.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc bought 155,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 518,995 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00M, up from 363,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston Llc who had been investing in Liquidity Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.09 million market cap company. The stock decreased 3.03% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 111,167 shares traded. Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has risen 13.33% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.90% the S&P500. Some Historical LQDT News: 25/04/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Go-Dove.com Global Marketplace; 22/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Announces Upcoming Sales for Biopharmaceutical Assets on its Global Marketplace, GoIndustry DoveBid; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liquidity Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LQDT); 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $60.1 MLN VS $72.3 MLN; 08/03/2018 Liquidity Services Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 30c-Loss 21c; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services 2Q Rev $60.1M; 03/05/2018 – LIQUIDITY SERVICES INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.12; 26/04/2018 – Liquidation.com Launches Home Lighting Fixture Event; 03/05/2018 – Liquidity Services Sees 3Q Adj Loss/Shr 26c-Adj Loss/Shr 19c

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Cosan Ltd (CZZ) by 39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 1.11 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.45% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.73M shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.04M, down from 2.83 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Cosan Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $13.46. About 652,388 shares traded. Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) has risen 17.96% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.53% the S&P500. Some Historical CZZ News: 17/04/2018 – COSAN LIMITED CZZ.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $13.6 FROM $12.4; 20/03/2018 – Brazil’s Cosan signs 20-year lubricant contract with Exxon in South America; 15/05/2018 – Dynamo Cuts Praxair, Buys More Cosan Ltd: 13F; 11/05/2018 – COSAN SAYS CURRENT SUGAR PRICE IS BELOW GUIDANCE EST; 20/03/2018 COSAN SIGNS NEW CONTRACT TO DISTRIBUTE EXXONMOBIL LUBRICANTS; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q EBITDA R$1.83B; 10/05/2018 – COSAN SEES 2018 EBITDA BRL4.9B-BRL5.4B; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 11/05/2018 – COSAN LTD 1Q NET INCOME R$106.3M; 10/05/2018 – COSAN 1Q ADJ NET R$360.6M

More notable recent Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cosan Undervalued On Strong Underlying Execution – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Cosan Limited Announces Preliminary Results Of Its Tender Offer – PRNewswire” published on December 31, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sugar Prices Have Soured The Cosan Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2018. More interesting news about Cosan Limited (NYSE:CZZ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cosan S/A (CZZ) Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (GOOS) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Gramercy Funds Management Llc, which manages about $3.11 billion and $374.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 508,608 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $20.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $75,092 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.56, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold LQDT shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 20.55 million shares or 1.23% more from 20.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 98,107 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Comerica National Bank owns 26,231 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital (Trc) holds 0% or 2,181 shares in its portfolio. Diversified Investment Strategies Ltd Com holds 0.14% or 19,675 shares in its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 10,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Harber Asset Ltd reported 639,343 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Boston has invested 0% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 5,557 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 292,124 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of New York Mellon. Strs Ohio has 83,000 shares. National Inv Svcs Wi reported 0.31% stake. Northern Tru accumulated 357,801 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0% or 37,014 shares. Robotti Robert reported 0.03% in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT).