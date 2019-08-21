As Liqtech International (LIQT) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Awm Investment Company Has Raised Its Stake; Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) Share Value Declined While Mirador Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed Stake by $1.01 Million

Mirador Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Vodafone Group Plc New (VOD) by 52.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mirador Capital Partners Lp sold 55,839 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The institutional investor held 49,761 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $905,000, down from 105,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mirador Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Vodafone Group Plc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $17.93. About 2.64 million shares traded. Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) has declined 27.20% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.20% the S&P500. Some Historical VOD News: 02/05/2018 – ITV: TalkTalk, Vodafone and Virgin Mobile poor performers in customer service; 09/05/2018 – DEUTCHE TELEKOM CEO SAYS VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL WOULD DISTORT COMPETITION; 12/04/2018 – UK’S OFCOM – DECIDED NOT TO INTRODUCE RESTRICTED DARK FIBRE REMEDY FOR PERIOD UP TO MARCH 2019; 21/05/2018 – VODAFONE QATAR AGREES QAR 911M CREDIT LINE W/ BARWA BANK; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE VOD.L CEO ASKED ON OTHER M&A, SAYS THIS DEAL NEEDS ”A BIT OF TIME TO DIGEST”; 24/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – NOTES WERE ISSUED BY VERIZON TO AN INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY OF VODAFONE ON 21 FEBRUARY 2014; 29/03/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF SALE OF VODAFONE QATAR; 15/05/2018 – Vodafone Group FY 2018 Adjusted Ebitda Up 11.8% Organically; 23/04/2018 – OneIndia: Idea-Vodafone Merger: DIPP is considering Idea’s seeks to raise FDI limit to 100%; 15/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP PLC VOD.L – VITTORIO COLAO WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY GROUP CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER NICK READ

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.38% . The institutional investor held 5.31M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.08M market cap company. The stock increased 3.86% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $6.72. About 253,202 shares traded or 29.06% up from the average. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 142.73% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 142.73% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018

Mirador Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $184.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 89,286 shares to 260,288 shares, valued at $5.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd by 60,867 shares in the quarter, for a total of 268,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx Fd.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Scpharmaceuticals Inc. by 167,447 shares to 246,057 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tactile Systems Technology by 57,494 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,714 shares, and cut its stake in Biofrontera Ag (Germany).

