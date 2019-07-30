As Liqtech International (LIQT) Stock Value Rose, Holder Awm Investment Company Has Boosted Its Stake; A-R-T- Advisors Trimmed Stake in Medifast (MED) by $306,705 as Valuation Rose

A-R-T- Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 28.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-R-T- Advisors Llc sold 2,415 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 6,033 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $770,000, down from 8,448 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-R-T- Advisors Llc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $113.11. About 87,149 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has risen 13.21% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.78% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 06/03/2018 Medifast 4Q EPS 60c; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 06/03/2018 – Medifast Sees FY EPS $3.15-EPS $3.25; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q Rev $99M-$102M; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $385 MLN TO $395 MLN; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Medifast Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MED)

Awm Investment Company Inc increased its stake in Liqtech International Inc. (LIQT) by 14.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc bought 672,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.79% with the market. The institutional investor held 5.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.41 million, up from 4.64 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Liqtech International Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $172.97M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $8.43. About 80,362 shares traded. LiqTech International, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LIQT) has risen 375.87% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 371.44% the S&P500. Some Historical LIQT News: 12/04/2018 – LiqTech International Expects Total Gross Proceeds $5.75 Million From Offering; 15/05/2018 – LiqTech International 1Q Loss/Shr 3c; 12/04/2018 – LiqTech Intl, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stk; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH SAYS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT HAS INITIAL TERM FOR 2018 & 2019, PROVIDES THAT MINIMUM 35 SYSTEMS ESTIMATED TO BE DELIVERED DURING INITIAL TERM; 11/04/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – SIGNED FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH A MARINE SCRUBBER MANUFACTURER; 07/05/2018 – LiqTech International, Inc. To Discuss Results For The First Quarter Ended March 31, 2018; 11/04/2018 LiqTech Signs Another Framework Agreement With Marine Scrubber Manufacturer; 15/05/2018 – LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC – QTRLY DILUTED LOSS PER SHARE $0.03; 11/04/2018 – LiqTech Signs Letter Of Intent With One Of The World’s Largest Marine Scrubber Manufacturers

Analysts await Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) to report earnings on August, 1 after the close. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 46.55% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.16 per share. MED’s profit will be $20.23M for 16.63 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.70 actual EPS reported by Medifast, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

