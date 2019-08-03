As Lindsay Com (LNN) Stock Rose, Essex Investment Management Co Cut Stake by $2.20 Million; Great Lakes Advisors Has Upped Its Mckesson (MCK) Holding by $1.48 Million as Valuation Rose

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 12,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 404,006 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.29M, up from 391,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $148.13. About 1.23M shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 29/03/2018 – ZetaDisplay: ProntoTV has signed an agreement with McKesson Europe for the delivery of digital signage to their managed pharmacies within Europe; 16/04/2018 – McKesson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: Qui Tam Complaint Filed Against Company, Units in April; 04/04/2018 – McKesson Specialty Health and CoverMyMeds Launch ExpressCoverage™, an Integrated eServices Platform Designed to Improve the Patient Care Journey; 09/04/2018 – Mackenzie Cundill Value Exits McKesson, Cuts Union Pacific; 24/04/2018 – PolarityTE Announces Appointment of McKesson’s Willie Bogan to Bd of Directors; 22/05/2018 – McKesson Corp expected to post earnings of $3.56 a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Initiative Comprises Multiple Growth Pillars, Includes Comprehensive Review of Operations, Cost Structure; 07/03/2018 U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 15/03/2018 – McKesson Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Lindsay Corp Com (LNN) by 76.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 22,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The hedge fund held 6,890 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $667,000, down from 29,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Lindsay Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $965.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $89.52. About 50,868 shares traded. Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) has risen 0.39% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.39% the S&P500. Some Historical LNN News: 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q OPER REV. $130.3M, EST. $131.8M; 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY 2Q IRRIGATION REV. $111.9M; 18/04/2018 – Lindsay Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Lindsay Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Apr. 9; 09/04/2018 – Lindsay at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 21/04/2018 – DJ Lindsay Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNN); 29/03/2018 – LINDSAY CORP – BACKLOG OF UNSHIPPED ORDERS AT FEBRUARY 28, 2018 WAS $90.2 MLN, COMPARED WITH $62.3 MLN AT FEBRUARY 28, 2017; 22/03/2018 – Lindsay Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – New FieldNET® Modem Will Support 4G LTE Technology; 04/05/2018 – Lindsay Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold LNN shares while 47 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 42 raised stakes. 9.36 million shares or 0.69% less from 9.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl reported 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Amer Cap Mngmt holds 30,205 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 3,496 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 26,477 shares. Sterling Cap Management Ltd holds 15,616 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board reported 0.01% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Sg Americas Ltd Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Citadel Limited Liability invested in 28,087 shares or 0% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) for 7,007 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 68 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 5,670 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Na invested in 87 shares. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associate Md has invested 0% in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN). Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd Liability invested in 94 shares.

Analysts await Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.31 EPS, down 26.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.42 per share. LNN’s profit will be $3.34 million for 72.19 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual EPS reported by Lindsay Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -38.00% negative EPS growth.

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Correvio Pharma Corp Com by 443,249 shares to 577,133 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Raytheon Co Com New (NYSE:RTN) by 18,718 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,282 shares, and has risen its stake in Workday Inc Cl A (NYSE:WDAY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 5,360 shares. Quantres Asset Limited stated it has 3,200 shares. Bartlett & Com Lc accumulated 1,614 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Capital Fund invested in 29,783 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Gibraltar Mgmt Inc stated it has 3% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Investec Asset Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.11% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). The Switzerland-based Swiss Bancorporation has invested 0.08% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 10,100 shares. Legacy Private has 0.27% invested in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 19,250 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Com has 6,747 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley has invested 0.02% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 2.03M were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of America De. Us Savings Bank De holds 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) for 149,562 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 0.16% or 304,610 shares.

