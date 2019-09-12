As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Valuation Declined, South Dakota Investment Council Trimmed by $952,512 Its Holding; Honeywell Intl (HON) Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Lowered Its Position

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 9.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 14,883 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 140,545 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.06 million, down from 155,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $60.08. About 1.68 million shares traded or 15.34% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed Indexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partner; 22/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Call Centers Take Top Honors for Annuity and Life Insurance Customer Service Excellence; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston; 29/05/2018 – Lincoln National at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Announces Results of The Resource Group Annual Meeting; 13/04/2018 – VERDE SERVICIOS EXITED WFC, NXPI, GOOG, HDB, LNC IN 1Q: 13F

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 1.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 3,793 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 232,333 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $40.56M, down from 236,126 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $171.28. About 3.90 million shares traded or 55.19% up from the average. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 20/03/2018 – HONEYWELL – LAUNCH OF ITS CONNECTIVITY SOLUTION, GODIRECT ROUTER; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – ALSO ENTERED INTO A $4.0 BILLION AMENDED AND RESTATED FIVE YEAR CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 09/03/2018 – Intellicheck and Honeywell Settle All Pending Patent Matters; 10/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CITES POLICY OF NOT COMMENTING ON SPECULATION; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – QTRLY TOTAL SALES $10,392 MLN VS $9,492 MLN; 11/04/2018 – FDA: Certified Safety Mfg Inc- First aid/emergency kits containing Honeywell eyewash: CSM kit number Kit/cabinet Description CS; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – PREPARATIONS TO SPIN-OFF TRANSPORTATION SYSTEMS AND HOMES BUSINESSES ARE UNDERWAY, EXPECT THOSE TO BE COMPLETE BY END OF YEAR; 20/04/2018 – Honeywell Delivers Outstanding First-Quarter Results Driven By Strong Sales Performance; Raises 2018 Guidance

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Lincoln Financial Group’s Will Fuller Named Industry Champion of Retirement Security by Insured Retirement Institute – Business Wire” published on September 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lincoln Financial Group to Participate in the Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Insurance Conference – Business Wire” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Lincoln Financial prices cash tender offer for notes – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “9 Things You Need to Know About Life Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.06, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 28 investors sold LNC shares while 178 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 153.92 million shares or 0.97% less from 155.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 21,348 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hrt Lc has 0.05% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Financial owns 0% invested in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) for 357 shares. Franklin Street Incorporated Nc reported 5,766 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Limited Partnership Nc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 440,535 shares. First Business Ser holds 7,763 shares. Etrade Capital Mgmt Limited Company has invested 0.04% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Kennedy Cap Mngmt Inc holds 68,601 shares. Loews Corp reported 5,050 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank reported 0.02% in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC). Gulf Bancorporation (Uk) Ltd holds 48,320 shares. Zeke Capital Advisors Ltd Co owns 5,924 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Synovus invested in 0.01% or 10,092 shares. Mesirow Fin Invest Mngmt holds 0% or 440 shares.

Analysts await Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.39 EPS, up 2.14% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.34 per share. LNC’s profit will be $478.48 million for 6.28 P/E if the $2.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.36 actual EPS reported by Lincoln National Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.27% EPS growth.

South Dakota Investment Council, which manages about $4.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hill Rom Hldgs Inc (NYSE:HRC) by 15,500 shares to 23,800 shares, valued at $2.49M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realogy Hldgs Corp (NYSE:RLGY) by 130,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 324,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold HON shares while 503 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 420 raised stakes. 512.29 million shares or 0.70% more from 508.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Keybank Association Oh holds 0.31% or 300,923 shares in its portfolio. Headinvest Llc holds 0.34% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 6,856 shares. Jcic Asset Incorporated has 30,688 shares. 35,678 were accumulated by Buffington Mohr Mcneal. Welch Group Limited Liability Corporation reported 996 shares stake. Orrstown Fincl Services Inc has invested 0.3% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Salem Cap Mngmt invested in 52,659 shares or 5.1% of the stock. North Star Investment holds 6,941 shares. Pinebridge Investments L P, a New York-based fund reported 333,658 shares. Jnba Fin Advsrs has 2,253 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Co stated it has 66,324 shares or 3.28% of all its holdings. Alpha Cubed Invs Limited Liability invested in 5,201 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Mcdaniel Terry And reported 3.62% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Associated Banc holds 1.2% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) or 125,237 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0.23% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).