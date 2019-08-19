As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Valuation Declined, Franklin Resources Has Cut Position; Invesco LTD Upped Its Position in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by $1.89 Million as Stock Rose

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 7.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 6,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 87,108 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11 million, down from 93,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.71B market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $53.49. About 1.89M shares traded or 29.99% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 02/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL 1Q BOOK VALUE/SHR $73.09; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Names Chris Neczypor as Senior Vice President, Head of Investment Risk and Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 18/04/2018 – Delta, Goodyear, Lincoln National Are Selling at Steep Discounts — Barrons.com; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 01/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Completes Acquisition Of Liberty Life Assurance Company Of Boston

Invesco Ltd increased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 1.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Invesco Ltd bought 78,840 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 6.11 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.04M, up from 6.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Invesco Ltd who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $25.66. About 4.32 million shares traded or 56.22% up from the average. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 23/05/2018 – Vodafone Borrows $11.5 Billion for Liberty Global Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Deal to Buy Liberty Global European Assets; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 20/03/2018 – Nabila Ahmed: Scoop: Liberty Global is in talks with Sunrise Communications about a potential partnership to combine and expand; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 04/05/2018 – Liberty Global offers EU concessions over Ziggo takeover; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL TO SELL OPERATIONS IN GERMANY, HUNGARY, ROMANIA AND THE CZECH REPUBLIC TO VODAFONE; 10/05/2018 – Fitch: No Impact on UPC’s ‘BB-‘ Rating from Announced Liberty Global Vodafone Transaction; 08/05/2018 – Vodafone Close to Announcing Deal to Buy Liberty Global’s European Assets for $23 billion; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO FRIES ENDS REMARKS AT CONFERENCE

Invesco Ltd, which manages about $296.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 476,594 shares to 1.66 million shares, valued at $262.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.01M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.24M shares, and cut its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (NYSE:LYV).

