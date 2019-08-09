As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Valuation Declined, Capital Returns Management Has Upped Holding by $590,150; Mairs & Power Upped Its Charles Schwab (SCHW) Stake by $5.12 Million; Market Valuation Declined

Mairs & Power Inc increased its stake in Charles Schwab (SCHW) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mairs & Power Inc bought 121,957 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.14% . The institutional investor held 1.08 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.29 million, up from 960,680 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mairs & Power Inc who had been investing in Charles Schwab for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $37.45. About 14.10 million shares traded or 49.84% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 29/05/2018 – Hong Kong’s Rising Affluent Yearns for Information and Insights to Globally Diversify Investment Portfolio; 20/03/2018 – Fed approves Charles Schwab bid to acquire Nevada’s Charles Schwab Trust Bank; 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q EPS 55c; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 16/04/2018 – Charles Schwab 1Q Total Client Assets $3.305T; 23/03/2018 – Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Closes Above 50D-MA; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Pascrell: Pascrell Statement on the Resignation of ICE Spokesman James Schwab; 20/04/2018 – DJ Charles Schwab Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCHW); 15/05/2018 – Most Americans Don’t Have a Financial Plan, and Many Think Their Wealth Doesn’t Deserve One

Capital Returns Management Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 5.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc bought 10,175 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The hedge fund held 200,086 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.75M, up from 189,911 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 1.80 million shares traded or 23.66% up from the average. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 15/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named to Forbes America’s Best Employers 2018 List; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 14/05/2018 – The Impact Partnership announces first-ever Fixed lndexed Annuity designed for high net worth individuals, developed in partnership with Lincoln Financial Group; 16/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Names Chris Neczypor Sr VP, Head of Investment Risk/Strategy; 13/03/2018 – Lincoln Financial Network Advisor Recognized by lnvestmentNews Women to Watch Award; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q EPS $1.64; 23/05/2018 – Lincoln National Presenting at Conference May 30; 08/03/2018 – Sen. Duckworth: Duckworth-Durbin Bill to Expand the Lincoln National Heritage Area and Grow Economic Opportunity Advances in

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $604,857 activity.

More notable recent Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) news were published by: Stockhouse.com which released: “Lincoln Financial Group Mourns the Death of Board Member Isaiah Tidwell – Stockhouse” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) Is An Attractive Dividend Stock – Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Lincoln Financial Group Again Recognized as a Best Place to Work for Disability Inclusion – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 25, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

More notable recent The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lindsey Bell Likes Charles Schwab – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “David Carlson Exits Medtronic, Trims Apple Holding – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Buy The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Schwab’s USAA Acquisition Is A Win – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Charles Schwab dumps Hawaii employee-award trip citing â€˜reputational risksâ€™ – San Francisco Business Times” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

