As Lincoln Natl Ind (LNC) Stock Declined, Jefferies Group Has Lifted by $1.34 Million Its Position; Pg&E (Call) (PCG) Holding Raised by Knighthead Capital Management Llc

Jefferies Group Llc increased its stake in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind (LNC) by 289.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jefferies Group Llc bought 23,158 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.07% . The institutional investor held 31,158 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, up from 8,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jefferies Group Llc who had been investing in Lincoln Natl Corp Ind for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.74B market cap company. The stock increased 3.73% or $1.93 during the last trading session, reaching $53.63. About 628,948 shares traded. Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC) has declined 4.07% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical LNC News: 18/05/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Developing Implications, Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Liberty Life Assurance Company of Boston; 24/04/2018 – Wendy Boyd to Lead Strategic Alliances Program at Lincoln Financial Network; 20/04/2018 – DJ Lincoln National Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LNC); 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Rev $3.61B; 11/05/2018 – LINCOLN NATIONAL CORP LNC.N : BARCLAYS REINSTATES WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $88 TARGET PRICE; 23/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Teams up to Deliver 200 Care Packages to U.S. Servicemembers; 09/04/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group Named a Best Employer for Diversity by Forbes; 02/05/2018 – Lincoln National 1Q Adj EPS $1.97; 07/05/2018 – Lincoln Financial Group’s Sean Hutchinson Recognized by LIMRA as a Rising Star of Retirement Under 40; 25/05/2018 – Lincoln National Corporation’s Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (PCG) by 341.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 1.71 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 2.21M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.32M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $14.51. About 1.98M shares traded. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/27/2018 09:17 AM; 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/31/2018 06:29 PM; 22/05/2018 – PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on Clean Energy and Climate; 25/05/2018 – PG&E: Extreme Weather Driven By Climate Change Has Caused Unprecedented Wildfires, Creating a ‘New Normal’ for Californi; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES $450M IN REVENUE REDUCTION DUE TO TAX REFORM; 07/05/2018 – PG&E Expands Support for Oakland and Stockton Student Scholarships Through its Better Together: Investing in California’s Youth Program; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 22/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING PG&E Highlights Importance of Reforming Wildfire Liability Policies as Part of California’s Focus on; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 08:05 AM

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Destination Wealth Mgmt owns 1,334 shares. Los Angeles And Equity Inc owns 87,590 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Oakworth Capital Incorporated holds 100 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Moreover, Kempen Capital Mgmt Nv has 0% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Invesco reported 0.01% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Assetmark holds 0% or 123 shares in its portfolio. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). 1.30 million were reported by Owl Creek Asset Mgmt Lp. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0.02% invested in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Ubs Asset Management Americas has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Rbf Capital Ltd Llc reported 1.12% stake. Oz LP owns 112,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Silver Point Ltd Partnership holds 33.7% or 13.46 million shares in its portfolio.

Jefferies Group Llc, which manages about $12.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Habit Restaurants Inc by 74,530 shares to 178,331 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc (Put) by 843,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 68,100 shares, and cut its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp (Call) (NYSE:BK).